Fire on 59th Ave. in L-D-R blamed on carelessness

This house on 59th Ave. in Laval-des-Rapides was damaged by a fire that raced through its first and second storeys during the early hours of January 25. (Photo: Courtesy of the APL)

Officials with the Laval Fire Dept. are blaming a Laval-des-Rapides home owner’s failure to properly dispose of hot cinders for a resulting fire that has left four persons temporarily homeless.

The blaze, which was reported about an hour before daybreak Saturday on the Association des Pompiers de Laval’s X feed, was on 59th Ave.

According to the APL, firefighters arriving on the scene could see flames on the ground floor of the two-storey house, although they were spreading to the second storey.

According to the Laval Fire Dept., the fire was caused by cinders that hadn’t been safely disposed of.

Although the home sustained significant damage, their initial assessment was that it was not a complete loss.