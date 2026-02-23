Roof fire forces evacuation at Manoir Cardinal seniors’ residence

One person was treated for shock after a fire started on the roof of the Manoir Cardinal seniors’ retirement residence on Chomedey Boulevard in Chomedey late last week.
A piece of mechanical equipment on the roof is believed to have been the ignition source.
Working swiftly, firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading into the multi-storey building.
However, after residents were evacuated into a ground-floor common area while the firefighters worked, Urgences-Santé was summoned to treat a resident for shock.
Damages were estimated by fire department evaluators at $100,000.