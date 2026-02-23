Roof fire forces evacuation at Manoir Cardinal seniors’ residence

One person was treated for shock after a fire started on the roof of the Manoir Cardinal seniors’ retirement residence on Chomedey Boulevard in Chomedey late last week.

Laval Fire Dept. crew members outside Le Cardinal on Chomedey Blvd. late last week, responding to a roof fire. (Photo: Courtesy Association des pompiers de Laval)

A piece of mechanical equipment on the roof is believed to have been the ignition source.

Working swiftly, firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading into the multi-storey building.

However, after residents were evacuated into a ground-floor common area while the firefighters worked, Urgences-Santé was summoned to treat a resident for shock.

Damages were estimated by fire department evaluators at $100,000.