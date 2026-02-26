Laval’s school kids are geared up for Spring Break

The school bell has finally rung and time for a break. Laughter, spontaneous getaways and moments of rejuvenation.

In Laval, everything is ready for a school break week that could be as easy to plan as it might be enjoyable. From March 1 to 8, whether your children are nature explorers, science enthusiasts, tireless athletes or budding artists, the city reminds parents that Laval is brimming with activities for all ages and budgets.

Here’s a glimpse of the local must-dos and must-sees to create unforgettable family memories during the 2026 Spring Break:

Scientific Immersion at C.I.EAU

From February 28 to March 7, experience a sensory adventure with the 360° Rivière Rivière immersive dome. Also enjoy the Ice Rally and laboratory workshops. A family package for $55 (5 people) makes this fun and ecological quest accessible to all budding scientists.

Creative History at Maison André-Benjamin Papineau

Dive into the past with theatrical performances, game trails and a comic book workshop! Take on the miller’s challenges or create your own comic strips with a professional illustrator. Combining historical immersion and artistic creation, these exciting activities for ages 6 and up require prior registration.

Action and Adrenaline at Place Bell

Get moving downtown on an Olympic-sized sheet of ice! Enjoy extended skating and public hockey hours. For even more adrenaline, catch the Laval Rocket games on March 4, 6 and 7. The perfect place to experience the excitement of the national sport with your family.

Awakening at the Armand-Frappier Health Museum

Children aged 3-6 can enjoy the exclusive “Bougeottes” workshop within the “Bouger!” (Move!) exhibition. This inclusive activity stimulates motor skills and cognitive development through fun. Please note: space is limited to 15 children per session, so online registration is required.

Respite in Laval: A Breath of Fresh Air!

From March 2 to 6, enjoy mostly free programming throughout the city. Open swim, libraries, sledding and snowshoeing trails await. Stay tuned, as details for community centres and the Salle Alfred-Pellan will be announced soon. Sure to be a dynamic week for everyone!

Day Camp at Rivière-des-Mille-Îles Park

From March 2 to 6, children aged 4-12 can explore nature through three exciting themes: mini-explorers, budding biologists or aspiring econauts. Between scientific challenges and outdoor activities, this ecological adventure is sure to be unforgettable.