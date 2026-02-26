Tow truck driver stabbed in A-15 road rage incident

A tow truck driver suffered a stab wound to the arm during a road rage incident that erupted on Thursday morning after a dispute on Autoroute 15 in Laval.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m. while the tow truck was travelling along the A-15 near Saint-Martin Blvd., the driver drifted slightly out of his lane because of tire ruts in the heavily-travelled road surface.

The other driver reportedly swerved, believing the tow truck was about to hit him, although the two vehicles never came into contact.

However, angered by the near miss, the second driver is alleged to have followed the tow truck when it took an exit onto Saint-Martin.

The second driver then reportedly cut off the tow truck, positioning his car to block it, then got out and verbally abused the tow truck driver, finally stabbing him in the arm.

The 52-year-old tow truck driver, who sustained a minor arm injury, was taken to the hospital for treatment and his life was not considered to be in danger.

The police got a description of the 30-year-old suspect who fled the scene and were able to arrest him shortly afterwards in Montreal.