A-15 tow truck driver stabbing:

Suspect was awaiting trial after door-crashing incident at Laval Police HQ

The suspect in a recent stabbing incident on Autoroute 15 in Laval is also currently facing charges related to an incident in April last year when the front entrance doors at Laval Police headquarters on Chomedey Blvd. were demolished when a driver deliberately crashed into them.

Zakaria Sadji, age 30, is suspected of having stabbed a 52-year-old tow truck driver following a minor dispute that began on the A-15 on the morning of February 26.

The 52-year-old tow truck driver, who sustained a minor arm injury, was taken to hospital for treatment, although his life was not considered to be in danger.

Charged with dangerous driving and mischief in the police HQ incident, Sadji pleaded not guilty and was released with conditions pending trial when the latest incident came up.

According to the TVA network, Sadji, who has a history of mental illness, was also facing charges in a separate occurrence involving threats and violent acts he is alleged to have made towards the janitor of an apartment building where he lived and owed rent.