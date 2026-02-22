‘Icho’ Larenas found not guilty of murder charge

The City of Laval’s courthouse on Saint-Martin Blvd.

Former UFC fighter Edouardo “Icho” Larenas who claimed self-defence throughout a murder trial at the Laval courthouse over the course of several weeks was found not guilty by a jury late last week.

During the trial, testimony and evidence were presented indicating that Larenas, 45, and his wife were the targets of two home invasions within a few hours in May 2022.

Larenas testified that during the second incident at his home in Sainte-Rose, he fought extensively with one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, who was wielding a knife.

At one point the suspect fell, injuring himself on the blade, Larenas testified.

Larenas said he only learned the boy had died when he was questioned by the Laval Police investigators.

The jury informed Superior Court Justice Steve Baribeau that they had reached a unanimous verdict of not guilty to the second-degree murder charge Larenas was facing.

It took the jury three days to reach the verdict.