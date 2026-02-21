Laval man among three arrested for alleged I.D. and credit card forgery

Some of the fraudulent materials seized by the SQ. (Photo: Courtesy of SQ)

A man from Laval is one of three suspects who were arrested by the Sûreté du Québec earlier this week for allegedly running a print shop that produced hundreds of credit and ID cards while stealing the identities of thousands of people.

Ralph-Isai Labady, 34, from Laval, along with Evens Emile, 42, from Repentigny as well as a third but unidentified man from Montreal, age 27, were arrested by the SQ.

The provincial police say 2,400 identities were stolen to create the fake documents and letters have been sent to 1,900 people to alert them of the theft.

Nearly 1,000 forged documents and state-of-the-art equipment for making counterfeit driver’s licences, Canadian residency cards, Quebec health insurance cards, debit and credit cards and social insurance cards, were seized, according to the SQ.