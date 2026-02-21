Laval breaks ground on 100 new affordable housing units for seniors

A major milestone in senior housing was reached this week as construction officially kicked off on a new 100-unit social and affordable residence for independent older adults.

The project, located on Saint-Elzéar Ouest Boulevard, marks a key step in a provincewide effort to expand housing options for lowincome seniors and address mounting affordability pressures. The building is part of the second phase of a larger initiative led by Mission Unitaînés, a charitable organization dedicated to creating modern, accessible living environments for seniors across Quebec.

Over the next two years, the organization plans to deliver 600 additional affordable units in six municipalities, including Laval, Valleyfield, Québec, Victoriaville, TroisRivières and Saguenay.

The event was attended by Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Madeleine Chenette, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville; Sandra El-Helou, City Councillor for the District of Souvenir-Labelle; Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés; and Danielle Lavoie, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Office municipal d’habitation de Laval.

A $32.5 million collaboration

The new Laval project is funded through a diverse and collaborative financial model totaling $32.5 million. Nearly $22.5 million comes from the federal and provincial governments through joint housing programs intended to accelerate construction and increase supply. The City of Laval is contributing close to $9.6 million, combining a grant, land donation and tax credit.

A philanthropic gift of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of Mission Unitaînés, completes the funding package. Construction is set to begin within days, with completion expected in winter 2027. Once built, the Office municipal d’habitation de Laval will assume responsibility for managing the residence and supporting tenants.

Expanding an innovative model

The Mission Unitaînés approach is being hailed as an innovative model for creating affordable housing at scale. Its first phase, launched in 2024, committed to 1,100 new units across 11 cities, backed by significant government investment. The second phase builds on that momentum with an additional government commitment of more than $135 million.

Under this model, Mission Unitaînés oversees the design and construction of each building and then transfers it to a municipality or designated non-profit for a symbolic fee—free of debt and without a mortgage. Each residence also receives a dedicated reserve fund of $500,000 from philanthropic donations, helping ensure longterm quality and financial stability.

Additional community partners contribute funding and services aimed at enhancing residents’ quality of life. Officials note that economies of scale and the organization’s streamlined processes make it possible to build significantly more units at a lower cost than traditional public-sector housing projects.

Designed for safety, comfort and community

The forthcoming building in Laval has been planned with accessibility and community living in mind. All 100 units will be adaptable for residents with reduced mobility. The design includes two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator, and dedicated scooter parking. Shared amenities will feature an airconditioned multipurpose common room, outdoor patio spaces and landscaped areas intended to encourage social interaction.

The first tenants are expected to move in during the winter of 2027. A broad coalition behind the project The groundbreaking event brought together leaders from all levels of government, municipal officials and representatives from Mission Unitaînés and the local housing office.

Speakers emphasized that the project responds to a growing need for safe, stable housing options for seniors—a demographic particularly affected by rising rents and limited availability of affordable units. Officials praised the collaboration as a model for future development, highlighting its ability to rapidly produce highquality homes while keeping longterm costs manageable for residents.

Several leaders underscored the importance of helping seniors age with dignity in their own communities, stressing that secure housing plays a crucial role in maintaining health, independence and social connections.

A new chapter for senior housing in Laval

With demand for affordable senior housing continuing to rise, Laval’s new development represents both a practical solution and a symbol of renewed commitment to vulnerable residents. By combining public investment, municipal support and philanthropic contributions, the project aims to deliver a modern, welcoming home for more than 100 seniors — and serve as a blueprint for communities across the province.