Arson suspected in major fire at Casa Grecque restaurant

Around $1 million in damage was caused to the Casa Grecque restaurant at the corner of Daniel Johnson and Saint Martin boulevards during the early morning hours of February 14 following a fire, suspected as arson.

The fire was first reported at 2:17 a.m. after a motion detector alarm alerted the owner. Police and 21 firefighters were dispatched with first units arriving at 2:26 a.m. A broken window, sprinkler activation and light smoke were found – indicative of criminal activity.

The fire was declared under control by 2:36 a.m. thanks to the building’s suppression system. No arrests have been made, although an investigation has been transferred to the Laval Police (SPL).

The incident is seen as part of a broader rise in criminal acts targeting Laval restaurants in recent months. Based on a verified report, the exact cause of the Casa Grecque fire has not yet been determined, but authorities have confirmed that it was intentionally set.

The blaze is officially described as “suspicious” and of a criminal nature. Evidence found at the scene included: a broken window, suggesting forced entry; a motion detector alarm triggered by suspicious movement before the fire; and sprinklers which had already been activated upon the firefighters’ arrival.

Authorities have not released information as to whether there was a specific ignition method (e.g., accelerant, device, etc.). However, all indication is that it was deliberately set and is part of a pattern of recent criminal attacks on Laval restaurants.

Laval and Montreal health officials warn about toxic syrup

Following a Laval Public Health notice in 2023 about a suspected pharmaceutical overdose death, the Montreal Regional Public Health Department (DRSP) is warning about the circulation of a psychoactive syrup containing a mixture of depressants in the Greater Montreal area.

According to the DRSP, users who ingest the substance could be unknowingly exposed to risks of overdose and death.

In Montreal, a purple liquid containing protonitazene (a toxic opioid) and bromazolam (a benzodiazepine) was recently found in a pharmaceutical-grade bottle of syrup labeled “Promethazine with codeine oral solution.”

Over time, according the DRSP, different mixtures have been identified in containers of identical appearance. A person consuming this product could be exposed to an unpredictable and toxic mixture, the DRSP says.

“Our investigation revealed that a purple liquid containing a mixture of methonitazene, clonazolam and an antihistamine was consumed,” Laval Public Health said in November 2023 at the time of the overdose death.

Nitazene, similar to the drug singled out by officials in Montreal, is consumed in liquid form, often by young adults for recreational purposes. Containing codeine syrup, it is often mixed illicitly with a soft drink and may be sold in a cough syrup bottle.

“Some nitazenes are estimated to be several times more toxic than fentanyl,” Laval Public Health warned in 2023. The substance poses an increased risk of respiratory arrest and death. Nitazenes are not detected by fentanyl detection strips.

Recent fire calls

Following a house fire on 2nd Avenue in Fabreville last weekend, the Laval Fire Department is warning that candles should always be used with caution and on a stable surface away from materials likely to catch fire.

The Association des pompiers de Laval (the firemen’s brotherhood) posted on their X account: “FEBRUARY 14 | 11:31 PM // Building fire on 2nd Avenue in the Fabreville sector. Residential building. Dense smoke visible on the first floor and in the basement. Fire contained to the basement. Code was 10-07, intervention required.”

It was 11:23 PM when 911 was called. Upon arrival, the firefighters could see that thick black smoke was billowing from the basement and first floor of the home just east of Route 148.

The source of the fire was found to be a basement bedroom. The blaze was reported as being under control shortly after midnight. Damage to the house was estimated at $100,000 for the building and a further $40,000 for its furnishings and other contents.

Lévesque Blvd. auto service centre goes up in flames

A major fire at an auto service center at 3153 Lévesque Boulevard West in Chomedey on the evening of February 6 caused an estimated $400,000 in damages.

“FEBRUARY 6 | 6:17 PM // Building fire on Lévesque Boulevard West in the Chomedey sector. Commercial building. Visible flames. Code 10-07, intervention required,” the APL reported on their X feed.

Although closed at the time, the building was filled with smoke upon the arrival of firefighters, who faced a complex firefighting task because of the nature of the business. The blaze was finally brought under control 2 hours and 45 minutes after the start of the operation. Damage to the building was estimated at $300,000, with a further $100,000 in damages to equipment and other contents.