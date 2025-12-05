Police raids in Laval and Montreal net $230,000 worth of drugs

Laval was one of two greater Montreal area municipalities where police raids related to drug trafficking were recently conducted, resulting in the arrest of two individuals who now face charges of possessing and trafficking narcotics.

Searches conducted on November 19 in Laval and in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough of Montreal led to the seizure of a variety of drugs with an estimated value of nearly $230,000.

They included 6 kilograms of cocaine, 6,695 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 25,000 speed pills and 360 grams of MDMA (ecstasy). Approximately $144,500 in Canadian currency was also recovered during the operation.

Karim Chawki, 33, was arrested on November 19 in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension. He appeared in court in Montreal the same day, in custody, to face charges. The other individual, not identified by police, was released without charges.

The investigation and arrests were carried out by the Montreal Police Dept.’s Narcotics Project East Investigations Unit, in close collaboration with several SPVM units. Anyone with information they believe could help the police is encouraged to go to their local police station or call 911.

Metal found in Halloween candy from Champfleury

The Laval Police Dept. recently launched an investigation following the discovery of a metal object inside a Halloween candy given to children on October 31.

On November 25, a resident of Laval’s Sainte-Rose neighbourhood contacted 9-1-1 after his daughter found a metal rod inside a gummy candy she had collected while out trick-or-treating nearly a month earlier.

An image issued by the LPD of the tampered candy distributed in Champfleury last Halloween. (Photo: Courtesy of LPD)

The candy, a red and green strawberry jelly, was in a partially opened clear wrapper. Part of the candy also appeared to be missing.

According to information provided to the Laval Police, the candy in question can possibly be traced to trick-or-treating which took place in the Champfleury sector, specifically on the following streets: De Chardonneret, Bouvreuil, De la Volière, Des Huards, Des Bécasseaux and Du Passerin.

The Laval Police would like to remind residents of the importance of carefully inspecting any candy collected on Halloween. They urge anyone who has witnessed or been the victim of a similar incident to call 9-1-1 immediately for a rapid response and investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this type of event is asked to contact the LPD on their Information Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911. The file number is LVL-251125-049.

Car parts recycler goes up in smoke in Saint-François

A fire broke out last Saturday evening in Laval at a car parts recycling center in Saint-François, destroying the facility’s main building. By Sunday morning, the cause of the blaze was still unknown.

A 9-1-1 call was made around 11:47 p.m. on Saturday regarding the fire at Recyclage d’Autos Mondiale, an auto parts outlet on Montée Masson.

A caller explained to 9-1-1 that they saw cars burning, as well as flames, and heard explosions, according to a spokesman for the Laval Fire Dept.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters determined there was an imminent risk of the building’s collapse, so they called for backup, triggering a fourth alarm.

Due to burning tires, a massive plume of black smoke was rising from the blaze. The Quebec Ministry of the Environment was called in to ensure that runoff didn’t flow into waterways.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, the plume of smoke was still visible for several kilometers, according to the Laval Firefighters Association.

It wasn’t until around 9 a.m. that the fire was considered to be under control. However, several firefighters remained on site to ensure it was completely extinguished.

The building is a total loss, the LFD said, although there were no reported injuries. Fire investigators were scheduled to be on the scene to determine whether the source of the blaze was arson.