Notre Dame/Curé Labelle road closure update

By
Martin C. Barry
-

During the early afternoon on Wednesday Aug. 21, a City of Laval crew was hard at work exploring the ground beneath the Curé Labelle/Notre Dame boulevard intersection for the cause of a slope in the road that has kept the heavily-trafficked corner closed to traffic since Monday.

City of Laval work crew active at the corner of Curé Labelle and Notre Dame in Chomedey/Laval around noon on Wednesday Aug 21. (Photo: The Laval News)

On his Facebook page, Laval city councillor for the area Vasilios Karidogiannis has confirmed that the problem isn’t sewer- or water aqueduct-related.

He said on Tuesday that traffic circulation was expected to be restored by the end of Wednesday.

Notre Dame/Curé Labelle is one of the most heavily-travelled intersections in the City of Laval.

In addition to carrying local traffic, Curé Labelle Blvd. is also part of Quebec Route 117 which connects Montreal to the Laurentian region.

