Notre Dame/Curé Labelle expected to re-open by late Wednesday, after inspection for possible collapse

A ground collapse, rather than an issue involving broken sewer or aqueduct pipes, is the reason why the intersection of Curé Labelle and Notre Dame boulevards has been closed to traffic for the last two days, according to Vasilios Karidogiannis, the Laval city councillor for the district of l’Abord-à-Plouffe.

Notre Dame/Curé Labelle is one of the most heavily-trafficked intersections in the City of Laval.

The corner of Curé Labelle and Notre Dame in Chomedey during the early afternoon on Aug. 20 when the intersection was closed to motor vehicle traffic. (Photo: The Laval News)

In recent years, it has undergone several major makeovers, necessitating extended closure, as the City of Laval replaced subterranean sewer infrastructure, partly in response to past flooding in the area.

On his Facebook page Monday evening, Karidogiannis wrote:

“A slope of the road was observed on Curé-Labelle Boulevard at the intersection with Notre-Dame Boulevard. For safety reasons, traffic has been closed at this location and the engineering department has carried out an analysis of the situation early this morning.

“We can already confirm this is not a sewerage or aqueduct issue. Corrective work will take place this Wednesday, August 21st and traffic will be restored at the end of the day on Wednesday,” said Karidogiannis.