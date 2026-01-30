New simulation lab at SWLSB’s CDC Pont‑Viau prepares health care students with safe, real‑life training

Officials from the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board were on hand at the SWLSB’s CDC Pont‑Viau vocational training centre on Thursday January 29 for the official launch of a new Simulation Mannequin Laboratory, which is expected to enhance training for health care students.

The new lab is equipped with four state-of-the-art simulation mannequins representing every stage of life: an adult, a senior, a child and a newborn.

Responding like real patients, the high-tech mannequins can breathe, speak, show vital signs and react to care, allowing students to practice real‑life medical situations in a safe and controlled environment.

According to the SWLSB, students in health programs such as the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and Personal Support Worker will now be able to practice essential skills including taking vital signs, starting IVs, drawing blood and responding to simulated medical situations without any risk to real patients.

Beyond hands-on practice, the simulation lab will also help students develop critical thinking and decision-making skills.

Through the cutting-edge technology, the students will be encouraged to ask questions, try solutions and learn from their mistakes, supporting a culture of psychological safety while building confidence before entering real medical settings.

“This new lab aligns with our Commitment-to-Success Plan by strengthening learning environments that support student success,” said James Di Sano, chairperson of the SWLSB.

“It reflects the dedication of the CDC Pont‑Viau team and their focus on preparing students for meaningful careers in health care,” he continued.

“On behalf of the Council of Commissioners, I thank everyone who contributed to this important project,” said Di Sano.

From the left, Heather Halman, CDC-Pont-Viau director and director of adult services, James Di Sano, SWLSB chairperson, Barbara Barrasso, commissioner, Selena Mell, SWLSB interim director general, and Noemi Onofre de Lima, commissioner.

According to the SWLSB, a total investment of more than $175,000 in the project will benefit approximately 80 vocational training students every year.

The project was funded through a grant from Quebec’s Ministère de l’Éducation, with additional support from the Canada‑Québec Agreement between the federal government and the province.

“With this new lab, CDC Pont‑Viau continues to modernize vocational training and provide students with meaningful, hands‑on learning experiences that prepare them for real careers in health care,” said the SWLSB.