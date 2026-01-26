LPD participating in Polar Bear Challenge in February

The Laval Police say they will be proudly participating once again in the Polar Bear Challenge, which will be held on Saturday February 21 at Riverain de Lachine Park in the Borough of Lachine in Montreal.

Organized by the Quebec Special Olympics, all funds raised from the challenge will go to Course au flambeau des agents de la paix. Several policemen will take on the exciting challenge of jumping into the icy waters of the Saint Lawrence River for a good cause.

Laval Rocket fan death forces match to an early conclusion

A game between the Laval Rocket and the Manitoba Moose last Saturday at Laval’s Place Bell ended abruptly and under unusual circumstances when a member of the audience fell ill and required immediate medical attention.

According to the Montreal daily news portal La Presse, the victim, 75-year-old Michel Pelletier resided in Saint-Sauveur, but a few years ago he decided to move to Laval in order to be closer to his favorite team.

Last Saturday afternoon, he went to Place Bell to watch the game between the Laval Rocket and the Manitoba Moose. He had a ticket right behind Rocket goaltender Jacob Fowler, who had just been sent down to the pro developmental AHL’s Rocket after a stint with the Habs in the NHL.

According to reports, Fowler realized there was a problem in the stands and asked for the game to be stopped, a minute and 12 seconds before the end. The game was abandoned due to a medical emergency involving the fan in the stands.

After assessing the situation, a decision was made to stop the game, confirming a 3-0 loss for Laval. Beyond the score, attention quickly shifted to the medical situation that led to the game’s cancellation. Rocket management decided the priority was the health and safety of the fan involved.

Baby girl dies of injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Laval

A five-month-old baby girl, one of nine people injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Laval in early January, has died of her injuries, the Laval Police have confirmed.

The death came 10 days after the girl’s six-year-old sister died of injuries sustained in the January 5 car crash involving four vehicles, raising the final tally from the incident to two dead and seven injured.

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 when a driver travelling north on Route 335 in Laval lost control about one kilometre north of Dagenais Blvd., then struck three other cars travelling on the road’s north and southbound lanes.

The crash remains under investigation. A 40-year-old man was taken in for questioning a day after the crash and then released after signing a promise to appear in court.

Laval man charged in death of Quebec City woman

A 43-year-old man from Laval is facing a criminal charge of causing bodily harm to another person in Quebec City after police recovered the body of a woman from the St. Lawrence River near a wharf at the Port of Quebec.

Sûreté du Québec divers located the body of a woman last week, tentatively identified as Susana Rocha Cruz. She was reported missing on January 12 after last being seen on January 7.

According to media reports, Rocha Cruz, of Mexican origin, worked as a housekeeper in the hotel industry in the city of Quebec. The Service de Police de la Ville de Québec confirmed that the suspect and the missing woman knew each other. It was unclear whether additional charges would be laid against the suspect, identified by police as Abraham Gonzales Leon.