New members announced for City of Laval’s executive-committee

Councillors Khalil, Borne, Poirier and Novac join mayor in decision-making

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer and the 22 newly-elected Laval city councillors held a special city council meeting on November 10 to appoint those among them who will be sitting on the executive-committee over the next four years.

Getting started

It was the city council members’ first opportunity to meet since the November 2 election and the subsequent official swearing-in ceremony.

The latter meeting, held on November 9 at Collège Letendre, officially established the new city council and authorized the council members to assume the responsibilities and obligations of their positions for the duration of their four-year term.

Mayor Stéphane Boyer, speaking during the first city council meeting since the November 2 elections. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“I would like to congratulate all the newly elected officials for their commitment to the people of Laval and wish them a successful term,” said Mayor Boyer.

Challenges ahead, said Boyer

“Our city faces many challenges, and I am pleased to have a competent team on the executive committee to lead important projects, such as upgrading our municipal infrastructure, improving the sense of security for our residents, and continuing our work to make Laval the most efficient municipality in Quebec,” he added.

The new executive-committee, whose members met for the first time at 9 am on Wednesday November 12, is composed of Mayor Stéphane Boyer and four city councillors elected under the banner of the Mouvement lavallois.

The first regular meeting of the new city council took place on at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday November 18. It was chaired by council president Cecilia Macedo, the city councillor for the district of Marigot.

Macedo was appointed president of the new council. In that role, she will oversee and enforce rules of conduct and procedure during council meetings. Macedo also served as president during city council’s last four-year term.

A vote of confidence

“I am very happy to accept this nomination,” she said. “Thanks to everyone for showing your confidence in me. I hope the upcoming mandate will be up to the task of matching our aspirations and hopes for the city.

“No doubt there will be collaborative exchanges or exchanges of ideas that will be constructive,” Macedo added. “And so, congratulations to all of you who have been elected. I am very happy to find myself here again seated with you.”

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin councillor Louise Lortie, who leads the opposition Parti Laval in council following the election, expressed her support for Macedo, who is with the Mouvement lavallois.

“I am very happy to see you are back,” Lortie said, adding that she found Macedo even-handed in her rulings during the last term. “You will have the full cooperation of the Parti Laval.”

The members of the new executive-committee:

• Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval and chair of the executive committee;

• Ray Khalil, city councillor for Sainte-Dorothée, vice-chair of the executive committee and responsible for files related to development and land use planning;

• Christine Poirier, city councillor for Pont-Viau and responsible for files related to local services;

• Nicholas Borne, city councillor for Laval-les-Îles and responsible for files related to infrastructure;

• Flavia Alexandra Novac, city councillor for Sainte-Rose and responsible for files related to corporate partnerships and public safety.

The new city councillors:

• Cecilia Macedo, Marigot, chair of city council

• Isabelle Piché, Saint-François

• Annick Senghor, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul

• Anick Brunet, Duvernay

• Christine Poirier, Pont-Viau

• Martin Fiola, Laval-des-Rapides

• Seta Topouzian, Renaud-Coursol

• Pierre Brabant, Vimont

• David De Cotis, Saint-Bruno

• Sylvain Yelle, Auteuil

• Mohamed Ba, Le Carrefour

• Sandra El-Helou, Souvenir-Labelle

• Vasilios Karidogiannis, L’Abord-à-Plouffe

• Aglaia Revelakis, Chomedey

• Aline Dib, Saint-Martin

• Ray Khalil, Sainte-Dorothée;

• Nicholas Borne, Laval-les-Îles;

• Yannick Langlois, L’Orée-des-Bois

• Louise Lortie, Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

• Carole St-Denis, Champfleury

• Flavia Alexandra Novac, Sainte-Rose

• Martin Vaillancourt, Fabreville-Sud