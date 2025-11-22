Dignitaries pay their respects at Laval War Cenotaph for Remembrance Day

MPs and MNA from Laval deposit wreaths in memory of fallen soldiers

Canadian Forces personnel, including soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment’s Fourth Bataillon, as well as Air, Sea and Army Cadets and members of the Royal Canadian Legion, joined dignitaries who paid their respects on November 9 during a Remembrance Day commemoration held at the Laval War Cenotaph on Chomedey Boulevard.

Among the dignitaries depositing wreaths at the base of the monument were Liberal MPs Annie Koutrakis and Angelo Iacono, as well as Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier.

A member of the Canadian Forces stands on guard at the City of Laval’s War Cenotaph during Remembrance Day observances on Sunday November 9. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Representatives from the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as Navy/Army/Aviation Cadets, and the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB), also deposited wreaths to pay their respects to soldiers who died or were maimed while defending their country.

Remembering the fallen

“Every year, this is a time to remember,” Koutrakis said in an interview with The Laval News. “We often complain about something trivial like the weather. But I can’t help but think about all the young people who fought in the trenches for us to be free and to have the life that we have today.

“This is a day to reflect, a day to remember, but not just in words, but in actions as well,” she continued. “Veterans hold a very special place in my heart. I feel very lucky to have a legion within my riding of Vimy, and I try to assist them as much as I can.”

Chomedey Liberal MNA Sona Lakhoyan Olivier deposited a wreath at the base of the city’s Cenotaph. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

As a case in point, Koutrakis noted that Legion Branch 251 currently faces a challenge over a potentially costly repair on the roof of its building on Curé Labelle Blvd.

Koutrakis said one of the tasks she plans to work on in the coming months will be to help find funding streams to make sure Legion Branch 251 remains viable in the future.

Prime Minister Carney’s statement

In addition to the local observance of Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Marc Carney issued the following statement last week.

“Today, we honour the service of the brave women and men who answered the call,” he said. “Those who sacrificed years away from loved ones, those who returned from combat forever changed, those who never came home.

Liberal MPs Annie Koutrakis and Angelo Iacono deposit wreaths on November 9 at the Laval War Cenotaph. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, remembrance is also vigilance. Our sovereignty and our security – and those of our allies – are not guaranteed. The women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces protect them every day.

Our Forces always present

“They rush to communities as wildfires and floods roll in, they airlift life-saving aid across waters, they stand guard in the Arctic, and they defend NATO’s Eastern Flank,” he said. “When people see a maple leaf on a sleeve or the back of a truck – they see hope, they get help.

“Today, we pause to remember those acts of heroic service. We remember that our rights, our freedoms, our way of life were fought for and were won by Canadians who answer the call. Lest we forget.”