Mayor Boyer makes city’s wish list known to federal election candidates

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer during the April 1 city council meeting.

Councillors note that April is Autism and Armenian remembrance month

Mayor Stéphane Boyer started off the April city council meeting with a reminder that spring cleaning and pothole repair operations are well underway on Laval’s streets, parks and green spaces, to deal with the usual mess that winter leaves behind.

“It’s going to be continuing over the coming weeks so that we can have a city that’s beautiful, that’s clean as quickly as possible,” he said during the April 1 meeting, while expressing his thanks to City of Laval public works crews for their efforts.

Regarding the federal election which is taking place on April 28, Mayor Boyer said he had the opportunity to meet several of the candidates running for the main political parties and that he informed them of the City of Laval’s priorities, needs and expectations of a new government.

Laval needs Ottawa’s help

He said the city’s business sector is especially in need of help from the federal government “in these hard economic times which are difficult and hazardous,” while adding that an ongoing lack of housing remains a problem, although he said new housing projects, such as the proposed redevelopment of the Saint Vincent de Paul penitentiary, are proceeding positively.

In terms of public transportation, he noted that plans to extend the Montreal Metro system’s Orange Line as well as the REM commuter train line north into Laval remain under study, and that the city is hoping a future federal government will provide additional support to allow Laval’s police to strengthen public security with better tools to conduct crime investigations.

Autism Awareness Month

During a segment of the meeting reserved for new business, Chomedey city councillor Aglaia Revelakis and Souvenir-Labelle councillor Sandra El-Helou both noted that April is Autism Awareness Month.

Independent city councilllor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“This month isn’t only for raising awareness, it also represents a rare occasion to celebrate the wealth of experiences and talents of all those in our society,” El-Helou said.

“Each individual who is autistic is a universe entirely, who is filled with dreams and has challenges, passions and strengths,” added El-Helou. “Behind each diagnosis is concealed a living story, involving a family going through highs and lows, filled with hopes and struggles.”

Revelakis pointed out that even in 2025, persons with autism are still subjected to discrimination. “We can do more to help people living with this condition,” she said. “We must make the population more aware by all means.”

Remembering Armenian Genocide

In additional statements, Revelakis and Renaud city councillor Seta Topouzian both pointed out that April 24 will be Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which is a day to commemorate the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed during the Armenian genocide in 1915.

“As an Armenian descendant of this people who were murdered, this memory is written into my history, carried forth by stories told by my ancestors,” said Topouzian. “Today I say I remember so that remembrances continue so that we never forget.”

Laval-des-Rapides councillor Alexandre Warnet, who deals with sustainable and environmental dossiers on council, noted that April 22 is Earth Day and that the city is staging some special events for the occasion.

For example, volunteer crews will be going around conducting clean-ups along the island’s shores, and ecology-themed workshops will be taking place at municipal library branches.

Speed skater congratulated

Canadian world champion speed skater Steven Dubois was congratulated by Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis. (Photo: Courtesy of Canadian Olympic Committee)

Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis took a few moments to pay homage to four-time world champion short-track speed skater Steven Dubois, who was originally from Laval.

Dubois won four gold medals in March at the 2025 world championships in the 500-metre, the 1,000-metre, and two relay medals in the men’s and mixed events. “Born in Laval, Steven Dubois shows that our city is able to produce athletes of world caliber,” said De Cotis.

He said Dubois’s exceptional performance “deserves our recognition and our pride. I send our official congratulations to Mr. Dubois.” De Cotis also congratulated representatives of the Centre régional courte piste Laval (LAV) for their contributions to the speed skating sport’s success.