Laval’s 22 elected officials sworn in for new term

By Matthew Daldalian

Members of Laval’s newly elected city council pose together after the official ceremony on Nov. 9 at Collège Letendre. (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

Laval’s mayor and 21 city councillors officially took their oaths of office on Nov. 9.



The ceremony was an emotional and celebratory morning held at Collège Letendre’s Salle de Spectacle before a packed audience of family, friends, and fellow politicians.

More than a hundred people filled the theatre to witness the official start of the new municipal term, where applause, laughter, and even tears marked the tone of the morning.

The city’s chief clerk, Marie-Christine Lefebvre, administered the oaths one by one as each councillor pledged to serve Laval’s residents for the next four years.

Boyer urges collaboration and perspective

Mayor Stéphane Boyer, beginning his second term as leader of Mouvement Lavallois, reflected on the challenges and responsibilities that come with public office. “Being an elected official is an important role, it’s a role that comes with great responsibility,” Boyer said. “It’s also sometimes a thankless task because there’s no perfect solution.”

He addressed councillors, reminding them that politics is not about luck or power but about service. “Even if the job can be difficult, when we look back, we see the progress that’s been made,” Boyer said, recalling examples of city decisions that he claimed had tangible impacts, like Laval’s first-responder program and investments in homelessness initiatives.

Boyer, who was greeted with applause from both allies and opposition members, encouraged all councillors to work collaboratively. “I wish you a term that will be collaborative, a term that will be productive for our citizens.,” he said addressing the councilors.

Lortie stresses experience and cooperation

Among those sworn in was Parti Laval’s Louise Lortie, re-elected councillor for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and one of the council’s longest-serving members. With a long record in municipal politics, she said her experience will guide her approach.

Councillor Louise Lortie sworn into the new city council at Collège Letendre on Nov. 9. (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

“I’ve been doing politics for 22 years, so I know the game a bit,” Lortie said with a smile. She emphasized her commitment to evaluate every issue with care and independence. “I’ll look at every file presented to me and make sure we make the best decision for the city,” she said.

While sitting in opposition, Lortie said she intends to remain constructive. “We have a role in opposition, yes—but also a role to help improve things,” she added. “That’s what I’ll continue to do for the next four years.”

A councillor returns

In Sainte-Dorothée, Ray Khalil’s re-election marked his fourth term on council, and he said Sunday’s ceremony was just as meaningful as his first.

“Every single time, it feels great,” Khalil said. “It’s the culmination of all the work that’s been done in the past years, but especially months.”

Councillor Ray Khalil addresses attendees before signing the city’s official book of office at Collège Letendre. (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

He described the result as validation of the administration’s record and the public’s satisfaction.

Khalil believed that continuity allows the team to get to work quickly. “We’ve promised people what we want to work on, and now it’s time to get to it,” he said.

Revelakis vows to keep citizen focus

For Aglaia Revelakis, the independent councillor representing Chomedey, the moment was personal. “Every time I get sworn in, it’s very emotional,” she said. “It’s a recognition that my citizens have given me the right to be there.”

Revelakis, who has served 12 years on council, said she’s proud of what she and her team have accomplished so far and is already preparing new initiatives. “Right now, I’m working on a petition to install photo radar between 100th Avenue and Elizabeth to Clarendon,” she said. “There’s a lot of accidents, and residents are very upset because people are out of control.”

Councillor Aglaia Revelakis sworn in at the city’s inauguration ceremony. (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

She said she remains confident in the city’s ability to work together regardless of political lines. “We’re all there for the same reason—to represent our citizens,” she said.

The atmosphere inside Collège Letendre’s Salle de spectacle was markedly different from the subdued pandemic-era ceremony held four years ago.

Several councillors were also visibly emotional as they took their pledges.

The event concluded with a musical performance and a round of pictures taken with the councilors—marking the start of another four-year chapter in Laval’s municipal life.