Laval Police seek to ID suspect after vehicle targeted by arson

An image of the suspect released by the Laval Police. (Photo: Courtesy of SPL)

Investigators from the Laval Police Service (SPL) Property Crimes Division are actively working on a recent arson case and are seeking to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for the blaze.

The SPL is asking for the public’s help to advance the investigation.

According to the SPL, a vehicle parked on a public street in Laval was engulfed in flames on August 2 at approximately 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Voltaire and De Véronne streets in the Chomedey sector.

Surveillance video footage obtained by the police shows a suspect – a young man with a dark complexion and dressed in black clothing – loitering around the vehicle for several minutes.

He then allegedly set the vehicle on fire before fleeing.

Anyone who believes they can identify the suspect or who has information about this arson attack is asked to contact the SPL confidentially on the forceès Info-Police line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911.

The incident file number is LVL260802-015.