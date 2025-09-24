Laval passengers navigate claims process after Air Canada strike

By Matthew Daldalian — Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Nearly a month after Air Canada’s four-day strike stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers worldwide, Laval residents are now wading through the airline’s compensation process. While some report relatively smooth experiences, others say they are still waiting for answers.

The strike by more than 10,000 flight attendants between August 16 and 19 disrupted more than 3,000 flights and left some 550,000 people scrambling for alternatives. It was the first flight attendant walkout since 2011 not immediately halted by federal back-to-work legislation.

Filing claims

For Laval resident Rosy Trimboli, whose family trip to Europe was stretched into an exhausting ordeal, the aftermath has been surprisingly straightforward.

“I submitted the… out of pocket expenses for extra week. So Airbnb, food, taxis, all the extra expenses incurred as a result of the strike. And within, I think it was the next day, I received a confirmation with a case number,” she said.

Trimboli also filed for additional compensation under EU261, a European regulation that entitles travellers departing from the EU to up to 600 euros per passenger.

The airline confirmed her claim. “Everyone got confirmation that their request had been received and they were entitled to the compensation of €600 per passenger plus the expenses that I submitted out of pocket,” she said. “All in all, I’m quite content with the outcome, to be honest. It was still stressful. It was, you know, it wasn’t a fun five days. But I didn’t have to fight too much.”

She added that the payout could take “up to four to six weeks” but said she is reassured by the confirmation number and approval notice.

Others still waiting

Other passengers say the process is less straightforward.

Christine, another Laval resident whose family trip was disrupted by the strike, said she applied for compensation but has not yet received a response. She expects the delay to stretch until at least the end of September, since Air Canada told her the timeline for claims is four to six weeks.

Similarly, Laval resident Jennifer Bovin said her family’s request is still in process. She confirmed the claim has been filed but that she has not heard back from the airline.

The differences reflect a patchwork system where outcomes depend on the jurisdiction of travel. Under Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR), a strike is considered outside of an airline’s control, meaning passengers are not entitled to cash compensation— only refunds or rebooking. But under EU and U.K. rules, the strike is considered within the airline’s control, making customers eligible for compensation on top of reimbursement.

Millions potentially owed

According to Toronto-based startup Airfairness, Air Canada could owe passengers more than $66 million under EU261 and UK261 rules alone. The firm, which scrapes aviation data to help travellers file claims, estimates that thousands of passengers are eligible for sums of up to 600 euros or 520 pounds sterling depending on the jurisdiction.

Air Canada, for its part, previously told the Toronto Star that it is processing claims on a rolling basis and said it follows all applicable regulations in the jurisdictions where it operates.

Long waits

Online forums such as the Air Passenger Rights Facebook group, which Trimboli credited for guiding her claim, remain filled with frustrated passengers comparing experiences. Some cite days of silence, while others say the airline has rejected receipts or delayed reimbursements.

The Canadian Transportation Agency, which enforces the APPR, reported a backlog of more than 85,000 complaints even before the August strike. Advocates argue that Canada’s protections remain weaker than those in Europe.

For Trimboli, persistence and paperwork paid off. “I had entered all my expenses, I had scanned all the invoices or the receipts, submitted everything. I mean it was work,” she said. I was surprised, but it’s fair and it was rather quick.”

But for others like Christine and Bovin, the wait continues.