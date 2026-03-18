Laval names Karine Ménard as its new chief of police services

She ‘embodies a new generation of police leadership,’ Mayor Stéphane Boyer says

The City of Laval has named one of its own veteran police officers as the municipality’s new chief of law enforcement.

“Congratulations to Karine Ménard, named as director of the Service de police de Laval,” the Laval Police (Service de police de Laval) announced on their X social media feed last week.

“With nearly 23 years of service within the SPL, she is taking on this new mandate with commitment and determination,” they added. “We wish her a lot of success in her new functions.”

Karine Ménard’s virtually entire law enforcement career has been spent with the Laval Police. She replaces Laval’s last police chief, Pierre Brochet, who left at the end of 2025.

Karine Ménard is the City of Laval’s new chief of police. (Photo: Courtesy of City of Laval)

Will oversee BIEL

“From now on, Mme Ménard will simultaneously assume the responsibilities related to this function and those of director of the Bureau de l’intégrité et de l’éthique de Laval,” the city said in a statement posted on the municipality’s website.

(The latter refers to a responsibility conferred by the City of Laval on its police chief for overseeing anti-corruption efforts within the administration, after the city was placed in trusteeship in 2013 in the midst of a corruption scandal.)

The nomination, approved by the municipal council on March 10, was followed by the administration of an oath of office in accordance with article 83 of the provincial Police Act.

In a statement, Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer said Ménard “embodies a new generation of police leadership: a human, collaborative and field-oriented approach. She understands that public safety is built as much on prevention as on police action.

‘A major asset,’ Mayor Boyer says

“Her ability to innovate and think outside the box to better fight crime is a major asset for Laval,” he added. “I am convinced that she will be able to mobilize her teams and our partners to continue making our city a safe living environment for all.”

Ménard is the third woman to lead a major Quebec police force. In 2022, Johanne Beausoleil was named to lead the Sûreté du Québec, and Sophie Roy was named interim-police chief of the Montreal Police in May 2022. Roy was replaced in 2023 by the Montreal Police’s current police chief Fady Dagher.

A police officer by training, Karine Ménard completed studies in police technology and public security, while also pursuing a certificate in organizational leadership at HEC Montréal.

The city said her diverse training in management, strategy and innovation, coupled with a unifying leadership and a strong capacity to develop partnerships, represents a major asset for the future of the city’s police department.

Helped implement programs

According to the city, Ménard previously held several key positions within the Laval Police, including deputy director of investigations and chief inspector.

“Her path has allowed her to acquire a global and fine understanding of police issues and to distinguish herself with structuring initiatives,” the city said in its statement.

Ménard is considered to have been a key player in implementing the Laval Police’s Projet Vigilance, a proactive initiative against extortion, as well as the Justice and Equity project, and the creation of the Strategic Analysis Bureau, along with several innovative action plans.

Her predecessor, Pierre Brochet led the SPL for 12 years (2013–2025), succeeding Jean-Pierre Gariépy. before leaving to join Desjardins Group.

Brochet had previously served as a high-ranking officer with the Montreal Police. For his part, Gariépy served for 15 years (1998–2013) as police chief, retiring at the end of 2013.