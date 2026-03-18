First installment of Laval property tax bills due today

When and how can you pay your tax bill? How does the city use the taxes it collects? And what should you do if you move?

These are some of the questions that property owners in the City of Laval are probably asking lately, taking into account that the deadline for paying the first installment of the annual tax bill is today (Wednesday March 18).

The City of Laval says it is working to limit tax increases in an effort to protect residents’ purchasing power, while maintaining essential services such as snow removal, park maintenance and waste management.

Laval’s interim City Hall on Saint-Martin Blvd.

Although property values are currently on the rise, the city says adjustments have been being made to ease the impact on tax bills.

While the first payment has now come due, the second installment must be made by June 16. In the event of a late payment, according to the city, fees and penalties will be applied, calculated at a daily interest rate of 8.5 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

There are several ways to make the payment, including payment through your banking institution (for those with access to online banking services), as well as through an Automated Teller Machine or in-person at the counter at bank branches.

The city cautions that bank payments should be made at least three business days before the payment deadline in order to avoid having to pay penalties for lateness due to delayed processing times.

The city is also accepting payments through personal or certified cheques, as well as bank or postal money orders.

For those paying by cheque and to save time, the city recommends including a post-dated cheque and the corresponding payment stub for the second installment in the mailing for the first installment.

Additionally, for those making last minute payments, cheques can be brought in and deposited directly in the mail slot at the City of Laval’s Service des finances at 1333 Chomedey Blvd.

In person, payments can be made at the city’s tax counter, also at 1333 Chomedey (office 101), which is open Monday to Friday from 8.15 a.m. to 5.15 p.m. Payments here can be made by debit card (Interac) as well as in cash or by some or all of the aforementioned methods.

Work underway on new pavilion and stage in Vieux Sainte-Rose

Work on the construction of a welcome pavilion and an outdoor stage is expected to begin this month on the site beside the Rivière des Mille Îles of the Berge des Baigneurs in Vieux Sainte-Rose.

An architect’s rendering of the new pavilion and outdoor stage being built at the Berge des Baigneurs in Laval’s Vieux Sainte-Rose neighborhood. (Photo illustration: Courtesy of City of Laval)

The firm Bernard Malo inc., based in Joliette north of Laval, won a call for tenders ahead of six other compliant bidders. The contract was officially awarded at the Laval municipal council meeting on March 10.

The project has been budgeted for $7,439,607 including taxes. Over the next 12 months, the new installation will be rising a short distance from the Centre d’interprétation de l’eau (C.I.EAU), while filling a space that has been vacant for years.

The City of Laval conducted an extensive local public consultation over a good number of years before deciding to move ahead with the project.

The pavilion and outdoor stage are expected to play an important role in helping to promote the picturesque Vieux Sainte-Rose neighborhood as a destination that attracts tourists.