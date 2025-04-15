Kitchen fire in Duvernay leaves three temporarily homeless

Firefighters outside the fire on Leblanc Blvd. in Duvernay on Friday evening last week. (Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

A family of three in Laval’s Duvernay district was forced out of their house at least temporarily late last week after a fire in their kitchen led to substantial smoke and water damage to their home.

The Laval Fire Dept. received a call via 9-1-1 around 10:45 pm on Friday April 11 from a house on Leblanc Blvd. near Autoroute 19 and Saint-Martin Blvd.

On arrival, firefighters spotted light smoke coming from the house’s main entrance.

They found that a male adult member of the household had suffered some minor burns as well as smoke inhalation while trying to extinguish the flames.

Although Urgences-Santé was called in to provide first-aid to him and a second family member who also suffered some effects of smoke inhalation, they declined an offer to be taken to hospital.

An initial theory regarding the cause was an electrical malfunction in the wiring connected to the kitchen stove.

Damage overall was estimated at $50,000, including fire, smoke and water damage to the building, as well as to furnishings and other contents.