Carrefour Laval jewelry store site of alleged robbery

The Laval Police are investigating an alleged robbery that took place at a jewelry store in Carrefour Laval last week.

A spokesperson for the LPD said officers received a call reporting suspicious behavior by an individual.

According to preliminary reports, the male suspect entered the jewellery store and threatened the victim with a weapon before fleeing with stolen merchandise. The police say they still don’t know the value of the stolen items.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were immediately made. A security perimeter was set up to protect the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who believes they have information regarding this incident is invited to call the Laval Police Dept.’s Infor Line at 450 662-4636, or 9-1-1.

Fire ravages house on 18th Ave. in Fabreville

A house fire on 18th Ave. in Fabreville on March 23 caused an estimated $300,000 in damage, while leaving five people at least temporarily homeless.

Around 8:50 am, the Laval Fire Dept. received a call via 9-1-1 and were on the scene within four minutes. On arrival, they saw that the rear of the house was being consumed by flames.

The occupants had already evacuated. According to the LFD, that smoke detectors in the building were not functioning prior to their arrival. In addition to damage to the building, the LFD estimated interior damages at $50,000.

Fire damages house in Sainte-Rose

Another house fire the day before, on Mont-Royal St. in Laval’s Sainte-Rose sector, appears to have caused considerably less damage to property.

Upon arrival, Laval’s firefighters reported spotting smoke billowing from an outer wall, as well as from a tempo snow shelter. No injuries reported.

One dead, one injured after car wash accident in Pont-Viau

One man was declared dead and another injured after a collision around 3:15 pm on March 18 at a car wash on des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval’s Pont-Viau district.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the Lave Auto Pont Viau near the intersection of des Laurentides and Concorde boulevards.

According to police, a 72-year-old man was in line at the hand car wash when, for a reason yet to be determined, he slammed into the vehicle in front of him.

A Laval police spokesperson told media that the car struck the building, causing part of the structure to collapse. During the collision, a 50-year-old employee was struck and killed.

Another emplyee, a 38-year-old man, was also hit and suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car, who wasn’t injured, was interviewed by police afterwards, although no criminal charges had been made as of earlier this week.