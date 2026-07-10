Gas leak forces evacuation in Saint-Vincent

On Monday June 29, the Laval Fire Dept. responded to an emergency at the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul industrial park involving a gas leak that forced the evacuation of people living in the area.

Excavation work, taking place at the industrial enclave on Boulevard Leman near the junction of Route 125 and Autoroute 440 in eastern Laval, is believed to have caused a gas leak that occurred around 6:44 p.m.

After 9-1-1 the emergency call centre was alerted, the first of 22 firefighters dispatched by the LFD to the scene (six firefighter units and supervising officers) arrived at 6:50 p.m. and immediately detected the distinctive sound of the gas leak.

As a precaution, the firefighters quickly evacuated nearby buildings to ensure the safety of their occupants. These preventative measures continued until the leak was located, contained and repaired by gas containment experts at 7:40 p.m. No one was reported to have been injured during the incident.

Faulty electric bike battery starts house fire

Firefighters were forced to rescue a family dog after the lithium battery of an electric bicycle, which had been left plugged in inside the garage of a house on Macao Street in Fabreville, caught fire on the evening of Monday June 29.

The LFD sent seven units, including 29 firefighters and supervisors, to the area, located just south of Sainte-Rose Boulevard to respond to the outbreak. The first firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:15 p.m., seven minutes after the 9-1-1 call.

Thick smoke from a garage attached to the single-family home was beginning to spread to the rest of the building. While ensuring the safe evacuation of the dog, the firefighters quickly moved toward the source of the fire to contain it.

By 9:36 p.m., firefighters had completely put out the flames, then carried out an extensive ventilation of the heavily smoke-filled premises. There was estimated damage amounting to approximately $75,000 to the building’s structure and $50,000 for its contents.

Other recent fires in Laval

June 25 | 11:48 PM // Building fire on Rue des Vosges in Laval’s Vimont district.

Residential building. Visible flames. Fire located at the rear of the house.

Spread to the roof and a neighboring building.

The code was 10-12, requiring the sounding of a second alarm.