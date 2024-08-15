Financial assistance for disaster victims of Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Storm Debby as seen from space. (Photo: Courtesy NASA)

(NEWSFIRST) – Due to the damage caused by the heavy rains that occurred following the passage of Tropical Storm Debby on August 9 and 10, 2024, including numerous floods and ground movements, the Government of Québec is announcing that the affected municipalities and their citizens will be able to benefit from the General Financial Assistance Program for Disasters (PGAF), if they meet the eligibility criteria.

The FAMP is a program of last resort that aims to support municipalities, citizens and businesses that have been victims of certain types of disasters, as well as the organizations that have provided them with assistance.

Citizens and municipalities will soon be able to obtain the list of municipalities targeted by the program on Québec.ca. In the meantime, they are invited to consult the page dedicated to the event: Status report on heavy rainfall in Quebec | Government of Quebec.

Many expenses are eligible for financial assistance and compensation. For example, temporary preventive measures put in place, eligible personal property affected, and emergency work.

“As with every disaster, our government is there to support the municipalities, the population and businesses that must face all these unpleasant consequences,” says François Bonnardel, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region.

Ensuring the safety of all Quebecers and the protection of their property is at the heart of our action.» Highlights The following types of claims are eligible for the program:

• flooding caused by torrential rains, ice jams or rapid melting of snow causing overflowing rivers;

• erosion of banks;

• submersion;

• landslides;

• earthquakes.

The main purpose of the General Disaster Financial Assistance Program (AMP) is to provide last-resort assistance in the event of a claim not covered by insurers. In fact, disasters such as floods involving the overflow of watercourses during torrential rains, for example, are eligible losses under the program.

On the other hand, if the water enters the residence through a sewer backup or water infiltration, without the water from a watercourse reaching the property, these losses are generally underwritten and covered by insurance companies, so they are not eligible for the AMP.

This program provides assistance of last resort, including to repair certain eligible damages to primary residences, businesses and critical municipal infrastructure. The program also aims to provide financial support to municipalities for expenses additional to current expenses incurred by the implementation of temporary preventive, intervention or recovery measures.

Each request for financial assistance received by the Ministère de la Sécurité publique is analyzed for its admissibility, in accordance with the various criteria of the General Program of Financial Assistance in the Event of Disasters.

People affected by flooding must ensure that they have identified themselves as a disaster victim to their municipality and that they have contacted their insurer before applying for financial assistance and compensation.

For quick service, applications for financial assistance and compensation can be made online at: Safety and Emergencies | Government of Quebec (quebec.ca) https://www.quebec.ca/ securite-situations-urgence.