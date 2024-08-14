Laval offering flood and trauma assistance after Hurricane Debby

City’s drinking water supply safe and stable, according to the city

Following the record-setting rainfall that dropped 170 millimetres of water on Laval last week over a 12-hour period, the City of Laval says its teams are still hard at work, cleaning up debris and securing damaged municipal installations, while also answering calls from residents facing ongoing emergency situations.

The staggering amount of precipitation, in conjunction with numerous electric power failures, caused an as yet undetermined number of sewer system overflows and floodings at homes and businesses in Laval, says the city.

As a result, the City of Laval’s outdoor pools as well as the beach at the Berge aux Quatre-vents in Laval-Ouest are closed for the time being.

Water supply ‘stable’

On a more positive note, the city says that the quality of Laval’s drinking water remains good and is stable. In spite of the pool closings, the city’s waterparks for children are still open and accessible (although residents are invited to check on a case-by-case basis on the city website).

Laval residents who are aware of flood-related problems are invited by the city to call 3-1-1 or to otherwise get in contact with municipal officials. If the situation is serious enough, residents are asked to call the 9-1-1 emergency line.

As for residents who are still without electric power, the city is asking the population in general to be patient and to refrain from from using electric pumps, electric power generators or other types of devices which use carbon-based fuel inside residences, in order to avoid carbon monoxide-related poisonings.

Making insurance claims

At the same time, the city is asking all those dealing with flooded homes to contact their insurance company to find out the steps which should be taken to file claims. Additional information on insurance claims can be made at the City of Laval website: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/A-propos/reclamations.aspx.

Residents who must rid themselves of damaged or contaminated household items are asked to place them at a spot on the edge of their property next to the street (without obstructing the road or sidewalk). Trash pickups are taking place according to regular schedules, although some additional pickups may also be made.

Psychological help

In the meantime, the city is also offering social and psychological assistance to residents who may feel they have been emotionally impacted by the fallout from the floods. The number to call is Info-Social at 8-1-1, option 2.

As for the post-Hurricane Debby cleanup, as of last Monday Aug. 12 the city was sending around a fleet of dump trucks to gather up discarded items, as well as garbage and debris put out on the curb by residents of flooded houses.

The pick-ups are taking place on an unscheduled basis, so there is no need to call ahead for an appointment. The collections are taking place on a gradual basis, with priority being given to neighbourhoods in Laval where floods made the most extreme impact.

A visit to the ecocentre

For those wishing to get a little more directly involved in the cleanup, the City of Laval’s ecocentre at 1205 Dagenais Blvd. West is accepting many different types of waste, including discarded appliances. Additional staff are on hand to ensure the smooth flow of operations.

Proof of Laval residency is required, although contractors carrying out flood-related repairs to households will be able to drop off waste materials if accompanied by the home’s owner. The city says that a special collection of old refrigerators and other appliances, which had been scheduled before the floods, will be proceeding as usual, although possibly on a modified schedule.