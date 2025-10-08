Do Lavallers know who’s running?

By Matthew Daldalian

With less than a month to go before Laval voters head to the polls, many residents admit they know little about the upcoming municipal election — or the candidates vying to run their city.

Laval’s municipal election is set for Sunday, Nov. 2, with advance voting options on Oct. 24, 26, 27 and 28. Voters will elect one mayor and 22 councillors, but conversations on the street suggest many may be unaware of even the basics.

Turnout

“No, I don’t know anything about it,” said Natan Sadi, a younger voter interviewed near theMontmorency metro station.

The 2021 municipal election in Laval saw just 28.8 per cent turnout, one of the lowest in Quebec. This year, candidates are beginning to ramp up their campaigns, but the visibility might not be reaching everyone.

Natan Sadi stands near the Montmorency metro station on Oct. 2 2025 (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

Sadi said he’s seen “different photos of people and their posters” around town but wasn’t sure what party they represented.

Like many others, he said roads remain the number one issue.

“Especially like Chomedy, the roads are not too great. There’s always construction, and it seems like there’s always construction in the same spot, which is weird,” he said.

Infrastructure and roadwork have been major points in the campaign so far. Parti Laval has promised around $800 million in sewer and stormwater upgrades, while all three main parties — Mouvement lavallois, Parti Laval, and Action Laval — have made road repair part of their messaging.

Roads and safety

For many voters, the issues are clear — even if the candidates aren’t. IGA worker Nathalie Thibault said she hasn’t followed the campaign closely, and doesn’t check social media or municipal websites.

Asked about her priorities, she didn’t hesitate.

“There aren’t enough stop signs here; there are always accidents — always, always, always,” she said, pointing to traffic issues on the nearby street.

Nathalie Thibault sits near the Blvd. du Curé-Labelle IGA parking lot on Oct. 2 2025 (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

Thibault also couldn’t recall the current mayor’s name, though she remembered he had visited her place of work during a previous campaign. The incumbent, Stéphane Boyer, leads Mouvement lavallois, and is running on a 57-proposal platform that includes “clean and safe neighbourhoods,” cultural investment, and improved services.

Knowing the details

Some voters, like Fadi Al-Dib, are more attuned to the race. He immediately named Boyer when asked who’s running.

“I think he’s the one who’s going to win, because his team, up to now… he’s done so many good projects,” he said.

Still, Al-Dib admitted he hasn’t looked at other parties’ platforms.

“I saw the ads, but I didn’t really see the schedules… what things they’re going to do. I didn’t get the chance.”

Fadi Al-Dib stands at the Blvd. du Curé-Labelle IGA parking lot on Oct. 2 2025 (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

His concerns echoed others: road quality in Chomedey, growing congestion, and better oversight of public schools.

“There are always things that don’t work well,” he said.

Information gap

Simon Bellefeuille, a city employee, said he’s familiar with Mayor Boyer but finds overall coverage lacking.

“I think we’re not really informed about who’s running,” Bellefeuille said

That information gap comes despite an active campaign season, and information readily available online.

Simon Bellefeuille stands at the Blvd. du Curé-Labelle IGA parking lot on Oct. 2 2025 (Matthew Daldalian, The Laval News)

Campaign posters have appeared across the city. Still, residents like Bellefeuille say it doesn’t feel like enough. “Municipal elections are still important… the water you drink is municipal, the parks outside are municipal,” he added.

Boyer’s two main challengers are Claude Larochelle, leader of Parti Laval, and Frédéric Mayer of Action Laval. The latter was recently flagged by Élections Québec for offering $75 memberships — triple the legal $25 limit — a small scandal that has yet to break through to most voters.

A civic test in November

This year’s vote comes against a backdrop of ongoing debates over taxation, infrastructure, and public safety.

But the bigger question might be whether residents even show up. As of early October, election documents could face delays due to a Canada Post strike, raising another logistical hurdle for voter outreach.

Advance voting begins Oct. 24, and polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. For now, the conversations on Laval’s streets reflect a mix of civic disengagement, practical concerns, and complaints on the state of the roads.