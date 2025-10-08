City of Laval and the Rocket team up for Héma-Québec blood drive

The City of Laval’s Blood Drive is back for the 52nd time. In collaboration with Héma-Québec and the Laval Rocket, the city invites residents to a major event filled with a sense of belonging on Tuesday November 4 at Place Bell.

According to the city, the goal for this major drive is to reach 550 donations. In a friendly and inspiring atmosphere, donors will have the opportunity to meet Laval Rocket players and municipal officials while performing a vital and life-saving act.

It is strongly recommended you reserve your spot now, online or by phone, although walk-ins are also possible. It should be noted that most healthy adults can donate blood.

Information on the reservation process and eligibility criteria is available on the event’s website. You can also reserve your spot by calling 1-800-343-7264 during the available time slots between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You can confirm your eligibility by visiting hemaquebec.ca/don-sang or calling 1-800-847-2525. The Laval Blood Drive is made possible thanks to the participation of the City of Laval, Héma-Québec and the Laval Rocket.

“Thanks to the alliance between the Laval Rocket and Héma-Québec, we are a winning team that saves lives,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “The Laval Blood Drive is much more than an event: it’s a gesture of solidarity that unites our community around a vital cause. At Place Bell, every donor will be welcomed in a space designed for their comfort. Give generously.”

“The Laval Rocket organization is proud to partner with the City of Laval and Héma-Québec again this year,” says Pascal Vincent, head coach of the Laval Rocket.

“Having attended my first Laval blood drive last season, I can say that our supporters, as well as many donors, were there,” he added. “Every donation is crucial, because we all know someone who, one day or another, will need this precious gift. Come meet the team and me at Place Bell on November 4.”

“Héma-Québec is proud to partner with the City of Laval and the Rocket for the Laval Blood Drive,” says Sylvain Lauzé, blood drive consultant at Héma-Québec. “We invite you to reach out on November 4 and contribute to the health of the entire community.”

Laval takes action to sterilize and adopt stray cats;

The City of Laval and the SPCA Lanaudière Basses-Laurentides have announced the implementation of a pilot project aimed at better managing the stray cat population in Laval.

In addition to helping reduce the number of cat births through sterilization, the partnership will promote the adoption of sociable cats and offer a new life to more independent felines.

The project will be rolled out before the end of this fall in areas where the stray cat population is particularly acute, according to complaint data collected by the city over the past five years.

By concentrating efforts in these neighborhoods, says the city, it will be possible to measure the project’s impact before considering whether to expand it.

The city says it will allocate $70,000 for an initial one-year period, and this amount will be renewable for a second year depending on the results. With the investment, the city estimates it will be able to sterilize more than 300 cats per year with the voluntary cooperation of the public.

“We have heard the concerns expressed by many citizens,” says Christine Poirier, Duvernay-Pont-Viau’s city councilor, who is responsible for the cat control dossier.

“With this pilot project, conducted in partnership with the SPCA Lanaudière Basses-Laurentides, we are choosing an approach that respects animal welfare and is as efficient as possible with Laval residents’ money. This will improve both the quality of life of the animals and that of the population in our neighborhoods.”

All stray cats captured as part of the project will be sterilized and dewormed.

Unlike approaches limited to sterilizing and then releasing stray cats, the SPCA Lanaudière Basses-Laurentides program also includes an adoption component. Through this, sociable cats will be taken in by a network of foster families with a view to their permanent adoption.

As well, there will be a farm cat program, intended for semi-sociable or unadoptable cats.

This program involves their relocation to farms, barns or stables in the area after a behavioral and medical assessment.