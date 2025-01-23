Construction going ahead on Laval’s new municipal courthouse

A view looking southward from the corner of Souvenir and Chomedey boulevards onto the City of Laval’s Place du Souvenir campus where the new courthouse building will be located. (Photo: Courtesy City of Laval)

The City of Laval says a new municipal courthouse building, set to go up on Place du Souvenir east of city hall, should be completed by April 2027, although its official public opening has yet to be confirmed.

According to the city, the new courthouse is being constructed in an area regarded as strategic, and it will be equipped with some of the most up-to-date amenities.

The new building will contain six legal proceedings rooms, compatible with Quebec Ministry of Justice protocols, compared to only three such rooms at the municipal courthouse’s current location at 55 des Laurentides Blvd. in Pont-Viau.

Some of the other rooms in the new building will be judges’ offices, a legal aid section, prosecutors’ offices, a detention area for suspects in police custody, secure interior parking for employees, and comfortable public spaces for visitors.

The city is currently seeking to have the building certified as LEED-compliant (for environmentally-sustainable design).

It has been designed with some wood incorporated into its structure, with reduced energy consumption, while oriented towards natural light sources to minimize energy needs and to maximize winter heating and cooling during the summer.

STL reaches one-million debit payment target for bus fares

The wireless credit card payment terminals installed on STL buses.

Some good news for once from the Société de transport de Laval.

The region’s public transit agency, which has been struggling with budget constraints these past few years, says it recently reached an important milestone: the first one-million fares paid by Interac debit transaction.

Launched in June 2023, debit payment on STL buses was a first among transit agencies in Quebec. STL management maintains they made the right decision in going ahead with debit payment on buses, arguing that ridership would be increased by making it easier to take the bus.

“The STL is proud to be the province’s first transit agency to introduce this payment system which enhances the experience of our clientele,” said STL general manager Josée Roy.

“Reaching a million trips paid by debit card bears witness to our commitment to offer modern and practical solutions for the benefit of the people of Laval,” she added.

According to the STL, Interac debit payment was used an average of 2,500 times per weekday since last fall to facilitate bus travel on the transit agency’s bus routes. The agency says debit card payment now accounts for 31 per cent of single on-board payments on its buses.

Laval is prepared for snow removal and cold snaps

After undertaking their second major snow removal operation of the current winter season, City of Laval public works crews remain prepared for whatever lies ahead weather-wise, including a cold snap expected around the middle of this week.

The crews have been out spreading salt on the roads and streets, following a thaw that left sheets of water on street surfaces, which quickly froze over when the temperature dropped.

The city is reminding Laval residents that when snow removal crews get to work after a storm, parking restrictions come into effect. Information on the parking restrictions can be found on the City of Laval’s web page, through its smartphone app (Info-Stationnement), or on street signs where snow removal is scheduled.