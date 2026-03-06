Construction begins on 31 new social and affordable housing units in Vimont

Habitation Palerme will house individuals, seniors and persons with physical disabilities

Officials from the federal, provincial and municipal governments as well as from Laval’s housing authority recently marked the start of a new social housing project in Laval that will be providing more than 30 social and affordable housing units to individuals, independent senior citizens and people living with physical disabilities.

Located on rue de Palerme in Laval’s Vimont district, Habitation Palerme will include a total of 31 new housing units at a cost of just over $14 million.

An official ground turning took place on February 20, with Alfred-Pellan MP Angelo Iacono, Vimont MNA Valérie Schmaltz, Laval city councillors Nicolas Borne and Sandra El-Helou, and interim general manager of the Corporation d’habitation Laval David Bélanger doing the honors.

Elected officials from Ottawa, Quebec and the City of Laval, as well as the municipal housing authority, helped start off construction of the Habitation Palerme housing project in Vimont on February 20. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Three-way financing

For its part, Ottawa is contributing more than $6.3 million to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. Quebec is contributing more than $6 million through the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ). And the City of Laval is investing more than $1.7 million in the project.

“Laval is experiencing strong growth in the housing sector and we want everyone to benefit from it,” Mayor Stéphane Boyer (who was not among the guests) said in a statement.

“We are actively working to accelerate projects like Habitation Palerme so that the city’s growth will concretely result in accessible and inclusive living environments for those who need it most,” Boyer added. “Laval must remain an affordable city for our entire community.”

“The Habitation Palerme project, through the revitalization of a high-potential site in Vimont, will make 31 social housing units available to a vulnerable clientele,” said City Councillor for Laval-les-Îles Nicholas Borne, who is vice-chair of the board of directors of the Corporation d’habitation Laval.

Social housing with adapted units

“This building will also include adapted units to increase the supply of social housing for people with reduced mobility,” he continued. “We are therefore convinced that this project will support the Laval community by helping to develop new non-market housing in the city.

“Through Habitation Palerme, we are building a sustainable and promising partnership with a Laval community organization working with homeless people to mitigate the effects of the housing crisis on the most vulnerable populations,” said Borne.

“Our government is tackling the housing crisis by investing in all types of housing in Laval and across Canada,” said Liberal MP for Alfred-Pellan Angelo Iacono. “The construction of Habitation Palerme is a big step forward for the Laval community, as these units provide quality of life and residential stability to the most vulnerable people in the riding of Alfred-Pellan,” he added.

Making a difference

“Today, we are marking the start of work that will make a concrete difference in the lives of the residents of the riding of Vimont,” said Valérie Schmaltz, the Coalition Avenir Québec MNA for Vimont.

“This project is more than just jobs,” she continued. “It’s a commitment to our community, an investment in our collective future and proof that when we work together, we can build safer and more accessible living environments for everyone.”

“I’m proud to see this major project get under way in our beautiful region of Laval,” Christopher Skeete, the CAQ Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, said in a statement.

“It demonstrates our commitment to providing safe and adapted living environments for various client groups,” he added. “Our government is taking action to provide Laval residents with environments that are in keeping with their expectations, by prioritizing their well-being and independence.”

Shovel-ready: Elected officials from Laval were on hand rue de Palerme in Vimont on February 20 to kick off construction of the Habitation Palerme social housing project. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Solutions to housing challenges

“Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges,” Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure in the federal cabinet, said in a statement.

“Today’s announcement shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It’s also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada,” he added.

“This is a wonderful and concrete example of our government’s efforts to ensure that Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment,” Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, also said in a statement furnished by her ministry.

“We continue to support initiatives that strengthen the housing supply and support our communities,” said Proulx. “This is proof once again that our investments benefit all regions of Quebec and all those seeking social or affordable housing.”