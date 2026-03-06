Shield of Athena opens a transitional home in Laval for vulnerable women and children

MH2 L’Odyssée is expected to meet the need for safe and accessible housing

Officials from the governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Laval and Shield of Athena gathered last Monday to officially open ‘Shield of Athena Family Services: MH2 L’Odyssée,’ a $6.9 million 17-unit second-stage transitional home with community support for highly vulnerable women and their children in Laval.

“In 2010, after our caseworkers told us about the difficulties women face when they leave our shelter, the board of directors decided to provide longer-term support to meet the need for safe and accessible housing,” said Chrysanthe Sclavounakis-Nakis, president of Shield of Athena.

Seen here with a certification plaque from Canada and Quebec to be installed at MH2 L’Odyssée are Laval-des-Rapides CAQ MNA Céline Haytayan, Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Vimont CAQ MNA Valérie Schmaltz, Saint-Laurent Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, and Laval city councillor for Souvenir-Labelle Sandra El-Helou and other officials. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Protecting women and children

“Fifteen years in the making, this project is now a resource that helps and protects women and children fleeing violence. We sincerely thank everyone involved,” she added.

Shield of Athena is a non-profit, non-denominational community organization whose purpose is to provide professional support, prevention and intervention services that are culturally and linguistically tailored to the needs of women and their children from diverse ethno-cultural communities.

The launch at The Palace on Le Corbusier Blvd. was attended by Laval-des-Rapides CAQ MNA Céline Haytayan, Vimy Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, Vimont CAQ MNA Valérie Schmaltz, Saint-Laurent Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, and Laval city councillor for Souvenir-Labelle Sandra El-Helou.

“In Laval, we’re moving quickly and getting things done,” Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer said in a statement. (He was represented at the launch by El-Helou, who is responsible for family and social services dossiers on city council.)

Living in safety and dignity

“Since 2020, the city has supported 1,078 social and affordable housing units – including 49 specifically for women and families fleeing violence – through three significant projects,” said Boyer. “These are concrete actions toward building a city where everyone can live in safety and dignity.”

From the left, Shield of Athena executive-director Melpa Kamateros and Chrysanthe Sclavounakis-Nakis, Shield of Athena’s president. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

The government of Quebec contributed over $1.9 million to the project through the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing Shield of Athena’s mortgage loan. The government of Canada contributed more than $995,000 to the project through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Laval contributed more than $900,000.

Shield of Athena also received over $307,000 in additional financial assistance through the Société d’Habitation du Québec’s Rénovation Québec program. Assistance under this program is funded equally by the SHQ and the City of Laval. The location of MH2 L’Odyssée is not being disclosed in order to ensure the privacy and safety of women and children who will be relying on its services.

Making a positive impact

Some of the accommodation at MH2 L’Odyssée. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

“Our government is proud to support this Shield of Athena project, which is part of our ongoing efforts to build strong and affordable communities across the country, even for the most vulnerable populations,” said Vimy MP Koutrakis, who isParliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families.

“This second-stage home will have a big impact on the lives of women and their children in Laval and is another important step in building a more equitable Canada for everyone,” added Koutrakis.

“Our government is determined to provide housing solutions for vulnerable women throughout Quebec,” said Lambropoulos. “Supporting this Shield of Athena project is a concrete example of our commitment. I’m proud of our participation in this important project which will make a real difference in the lives of women and their children living in extreme vulnerability.”