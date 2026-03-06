Laval replacing mini-farm with mobile animal-based activities

The City of Laval announced last Monday that a new programme of animal-based activities will be starting at the Centre de la nature (Nature Centre) in early June, while also confirming that the mini-farm at the nature centre is closing permanently.

Offered free of charge in conjunction with the Permaculture, Art, Community and Education (PACE) mobile farm organization, the new program, according to the city, will allow Laval residents to have fun, educational and accessible experiences.

“We heard how much Laval families value the animal-based activities at the Nature Centre,” said city councillor for Pont-Viau Christine Poirier, who is responsible for local services dossiers on the executive-committee.

“It was important for us to find a way to maintain this special connection, in a renewed format that is accessible to everyone,” she added.

“Thanks to this partnership, we can offer an engaging and educational experience while respecting our financial responsibilities. I am delighted that residents can continue to enjoy these precious moments in the heart of our park.”

According to the city, the PACE mobile farm will welcome visitors to the Centre de la nature with about fifteen farm animals, including alpacas, sheep and goats. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekend from Saturday June 6 to Sunday September 27, the animals will be grazing in the heart of the park.

The initiative also aims to offer a special opportunity to interact with the animals in small groups within the safe environment of their enclosures. Other educational activities also be part of the Centre de la nature’s summer program will be announced in the coming weeks.

The city said the mini-farm will permanently cease operations on Friday March 6 at 4:30 p.m. “Until then, visitors will be able to see the animals during their gradual relocation to permanent living environments better suited to their needs,” said the city.

The city says it had to make “this difficult but responsible decision, consistent with its financial capacity and its primary mission of providing essential services to the public while managing public funds responsibly.”

First payment on property tax bills due soon

The City of Laval is reminding property owners that the deadline for payment of municipal taxes is almost here and that extra fees can be applied when payments aren’t made on time.

The city says it is working to limit tax increases to protect homeowners’ budgets, while maintaining essential services such as snow removal, park maintenance and garbage collection. They also say that even if property values ​​increase, adjustments are made to minimize the impact on tax bills.

The municipal tax bill represents the taxes homeowners pay each year to fund municipal activities and services. The first installment of the 2026 tax bill is payable no later than March 18. The second installment is payable no later than June 16.

In case of late payment, fees are calculated daily at a rate of 8.5 per cent for interest and 5 per cent for penalties. How to pay? Through your financial institution, by check or money order, or in person.

Municipal taxes are the City of Laval’s main source of revenue to fund public activities and services such as waste collection, road and water system maintenance and development, libraries and the police and fire departments.

Check your smoke and CO detectors

The city is also reminding homeowners as well as other Laval residents that the only way a smoke or carbon monoxide detector or a fire extinguisher can be of use is if they’re working properly. Municipal regulations require that your residence be equipped with a smoke detector.

How do you choose one? In residential buildings constructed before 1985, smoke detectors with a long-life (10-year) non-removable lithium battery are mandatory, replacing 9-volt battery-powered detectors.

Is your house built before 1985 but equipped with electric smoke detectors? In this case, this kind of building is not affected by the regulatory change. Residential buildings protected by electric smoke detectors connected to a private monitoring station are also not affected by this regulatory change. However, floors without a detector connected to a monitoring station must be equipped with smoke detectors that comply with regulations.