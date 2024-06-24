Chomedey industrial fire damages commercial building

The tranquility of the Fête nationale holiday in Laval was disrupted during the early morning hours on June 24 when LFD firefighters were summoned to a business on Guillet St. in the Laval industrial park to extinguish a fire that broke out in what appeared to be a storage building.

The tranquility of the Fête nationale was disrupted on Monday by an industrial fire on Guillet St. in the Laval industrial park. (Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

According to the Association des Pompiers Laval (the Laval firefighters’ labour union), the incident was called in at 1:45 am as a code 10-09, meaning “help fully involved.”

Flames were seen shooting out of the 1 1/2-story industrial building, with the potential to spread to nearby structures.

The blaze was later declared to be under control.