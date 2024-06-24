Crowds braved the rain for Laval’s ‘Fête nationale du Québec’ show

In spite of threatening rain Sunday evening that eventually turned into a downpour, there was a good turnout at the Centre de la nature in Laval’s Duvernay district for the city’s Fête nationale du Québec concert show.

Representing the Legault government, Sainte-Rose CAQ MNA Christopher helped opened the show with some comments about the meaning of Quebec’s national holiday and its importance for reinforcing the culture and linguistic identity of Quebec.

Impending rain and the possibility of serious storm activity forced the cancellation of some of the Fête nationale du Québec events which had been planned to take place at the Centre de la nature earlier on Sunday.

The evening’s concert program included performances by Zachary Richard, Ariane Moffatt, Galaxie, Laurence Jalbert, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Fanny Bloom, Safia Nolin, Kanen Lumière, Ya Cetidon and Sensei H.