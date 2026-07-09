At Youth and Parents Agape, 2025-2026 was yet ‘another productive year’

Social services provider ‘continues to face growing demand,’ annual report says

In their latest annual report, the directors of the Youth and Parents Agape Association say 2025-2026 was “another productive year” when an important number of English-speaking Laval residents were served by the organization which has long been based in Chomedey.

Over the past 12 months, Agape provided services, resources, presentations, referrals, emergency food relief and other essential support to more than 5,000 individuals.

Agape executive-director Kevin McLeod delivered part of the Chomedey-based social service organization’s 2025-2026 report of activities on June 26 in the offices of the Senior Wellness Centre on Notre-Dame Blvd. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

An overview of efforts

Founded in 1976 by Cliff and Leo Young in a Chomedey church basement, Agape has progressed since then from a food and clothing bank to become a corner stone for the provision of a range of social services directed primarily at English-speaking Chomedey and Laval residents.

The 2025-2026 report offers a comprehensive overview of Agape’s efforts to enhance the vitality of the underprivileged English-speaking and multicultural communities in Laval from April last year up to March 2026.

Over the past year, according to the report, Agape provided 693 free food and clothing orders, benefiting 842 people. Of these, 64 per cent were adults and 36 per cent were children.

Close to 500 individuals received emergency food relief last Christmas and 112 children received new gifts or toys during the holiday season.

Demand beyond December peak

“Distribution was particularly significant around Easter, beyond the December peak,” the 2025-2026 report states. However, it goes on to note that “Agape continues to face growing demand for its services while experiencing a decline in both monetary and food donations.

“Ongoing economic uncertainty and rising living costs are increasing the need for support within the community, while potentially reducing funding opportunities and charitable giving. As a result, fundraising initiatives will be essential to sustain and expand Agape’s services.”

Agape’s assistant director and staff social worker Ian Williams also delivered part of the organization’s 2025-2026 report on activities. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

While explaining Agape’s Elementary School Dropout Prevention Through Social Emotional Learning program, executive-director Kevin McLeod revealed that JFK Elementary School in Chomedey (where the program is provided) now ranks 10 on a 10-point poverty scale.

Hard times at Laval’s schools

He said another school in Chomedey is about to go from 6 to 8 on the scale. “Schools are having a harder time, which means there’s more of a need for social emotional learning in the schools,” said McLeod.

While funding and support for the program were secured until this past June, Agape is currently actively seeking funding to be able to offer social emotional learning at more Laval schools in the coming years.

According to McLeod, learning itself is being impacted in the schools by deteriorating social conditions. “Like one principal said to us, ‘Imagine that we have to take a step back from academics right now in order to be concentrated on the well-being of our kids,’” he said.

“There’s also issues happening – not to sound alarming – but there’s gangsterism happening among children 10 to 12 years old in primary schools,” he continued, maintaining that the gang activities include drug dealing and prostitution. “So, Agape is leading the charge on that.”

Senior Wellness Centre continues

Regarding the Senior Wellness Centre, according to the 2025-2026 report, Agape plans to continue to expand the SWC’s initiatives into 2026-2027 with renewed funding until March next year.

“The focus remains on sustaining these vital services to support health, social engagement and an overall well-being of English-speaking seniors in the community,” states the report.

There was a full house of supporters, many of them seniors, at Agape’s 2025-2026 annual general meeting on June 26. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Laval News)

Over the past year, the SWC operated from two locations (one in Chomedey and the other in Duvernay), as well as through online programming – “ensuring broad accessibility for Laval seniors.” In all, 406 seniors participated in the SWC’s actvities and services at the Chomedey and Duvernay centres.

The ongoing support of a team of 18 dedicated SWC volunteers “played a vital role in the daily operation and success of the centres.” In partnership with the Pharmaprix drug store chain, the SWC hosted a vaccination clinic in October last year, administering 291 vaccines (153 for flu, 127 Covid and 11 for shingles) to seniors.

Building community connection

Generally, the latest annual report states, the SWC helped build a daily sense of community connection in the past year, welcoming an average of 50 to 60 seniors each weekday, while providing opportunities for social interaction, physical activity, learning and mutual support.

Also in the past year, under Agape’s Youth Mental Health Initiative, awareness was raised through social media and other digital means regarding gaps in mental health services among young English-speaking Laval residents aged 12-29 years.

As part of the program, promotional fidget toys were developed and created with youth mental health resources printed on them. In all, nearly 800 fidgets were distributed at Laval Junior Academy. Through other resources, including event kiosks, 2,500 youths were reached.