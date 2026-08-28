A reminder about speed limits in Laval

With a new slogan reminding residents to take it easy while out driving the car, bike or scooter, the city notes that the speed limit on residential streets and avenues is now 30 km/h.

So, whether you’re driving a car, motorcycle, bicycle or scooter, according to the city the best way to improve safety is to drive slowly. That’s why, in Laval, the speed limit has been reduced by 10 km/h in urban areas.

While the city is doing its part to promote motor vehicle safety, it’s also calling on residents with a strong sense of duty to try raising awareness in their neighborhoods this summer and into the fall.

The city’s suggestion? Put up a ‘Slow Down’ sign on your property to encourage people on your street to drive more slowly. But there’s also something new: now you can personalize your sign with a sticker bearing your neighborhood’s name.

It’s a simple way, says the city, to show that your neighborhood is working towards safer streets. You can visit one of Laval’s many municipal library branches to pick up the sign and sticker.

But getting back to speed, how fast should you drive on Laval’s streets? Slowly and gently is the City of Laval’s suggestion.

On local streets, the posted limit is 30 km/h. These are the streets in your neighborhood where there is little traffic but often children play while adults are nearby chatting.

You should also keep in mind that the speed limit is reduced to 30 km/h as well near primary schools and children’s playgrounds.

On collector streets, the speed limit is 40 km/h. What are collector streets? These are the streets you use to get from your local street to the main roads. As there is slightly more traffic on these streets than on local streets, a higher speed limit is permitted. Bus routes often pass along these streets as well.

On main roads, the speed limit is 50 km/h. These are the boulevards where there is a lot of traffic. Previously, speed limits varied here, depending on the number of residences and businesses. The speed limit has now been standardized and reduced, according to the city.

Outside the City of Laval’s urbanized areas where there are still farmlands and woods, the speed limit remains at between 50 and 70 km/h. In industrial, rural or semi-rural areas, such as Côte Saint-François, the speed limits remain the same.

The city advises that you can never be too careful when it comes to driving and speed. In Laval, the number of accidents increased by 9 per cent between 2021 and 2022. So, driving 10 kilometers at 70 km/h in a 50 km/h zone will save you barely four minutes.

As well, it is estimated that if every driver reduced their average speed by 5 km/h, the number of deaths and injuries on Laval’s roads would decrease by 15 per cent.

It’s also worth noting that excessive speed is the main cause of accidents in road construction zones. Every year, approximately 1,000 construction sites are set up in Laval to maintain the city’s roads and infrastructure. While the work is considered essential, it also requires extra caution.

Behind every orange cone, says the city, there are workers who rely on your vigilance. It is suggested that in construction zones, you adopt the right habits: respect posted speed limits and slow down as soon as you approach a construction site, even if no one is visible.

Still time to catch a free summertime show outside Place Bell

In case you’re looking for something to do during what’s left of the summer, the City of Laval is offering free entertainment outside Place Bell until September 13.

Claude-Gagné Street near Place Bell has been made pedestrian-friendly, transformed into a vibrant hub of activity where music, comedy, dance, artistic discoveries and participatory events are taking place.

Free and open to all, the colorful program has featured artists like Ariane Roy, Bon Enfant, Marie Céleste, Korine Côté, and many others throughout the summer.

For example, shows scheduled for this Thursday August 27 and Friday August 28 respectively are Marie Céleste and Anyma Ora’, both at 7:30 pm.

“No need to cross the bridge to access a diverse and high-quality cultural offering,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“This initiative illustrates our desire to animate public spaces, support cultural vitality and continue the transformation of our city centre into a true living environment that reflects the image of the people of Laval,” he added.