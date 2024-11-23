Vimont children’s daycare workers face charges of assault

The Laval Police say they have arrested two workers at a daycare centre on des Laurentides Blvd. in Vimont, who face allegations that they assaulted children less than five years old.

The two accused, ages 54 and 60 respectively, were until recently employees at the Garderie Paradis des Laurentides.

They were arrested last Wednesday.

A summary of the accusations filed by the LPD maintains the assaults happened this past September and October.

The LPD said an arrest warrant was also issued for a third suspect to face similar charges.