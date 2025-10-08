Sourp Hagop Armenian School celebrates 50 years of heritage

By Matthew Daldalian

Fifty years ago, École arménienne Sourp Hagop opened its doors to just 37 kindergarten and grade one students.

Today, the Montreal-based institution stands as a cornerstone of Montreal’s Armenian community, educating hundreds of students each year while preserving language, culture, and identity across generations.

History

Founded in 1974, Sourp Hagop was born out of the Armenian community’s determination to rebuild cultural life after displacement. As immigrants arrived in Montreal with few institutions of their own, community leaders set out to create a school that would transmit language and history while offering a high-quality Quebec education.

“It started in the 1970s, or even before, when immigrants came to Montreal. There were no Armenian schools,” explained director Lory Abrakian. “As a people who have survived genocide, it is important for us to transmit language, culture, history, so that memory lives on.”

Over five decades, the school has expanded from its modest beginnings to offer a full curriculum through Secondary 5.

Classes are taught primarily in French, with English instruction and Armenian heritage courses woven into the program. The school moved into the former Malcolm Campbell High School building on Rue Nadon, where it remains today.

Growth

Abrakian said the anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on how much the institution has grown, both physically and in its role within Quebec society. “Fifty years ago, I don’t even think that they envisioned what the school was going to become,” she said, noting that Sourp Hagop now counts more than 1,400 alumni, many of whom are active contributors to Quebec’s professional and civic life.

To mark the milestone, the school held a series of events over the past year, culminating in a gala. The evening brought together community members, donors, and elected officials, and served as a launch pad for the school’s future projects, including a major schoolyard renovation.

Courtesy Sona Lakhoyan Olivier

MNA celebrates

For Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, MNA for Chomedey, the celebrations captured the spirit of the institution. “It was inspiring to see the community’s dedication and very generous contributions toward the school’s growth, looking ahead to the next 50 years,” she said.

Lakhoyan Olivier described the school as a “cornerstone” of the Armenian community, preparing leaders and fostering a strong cultural identity while contributing to Quebec and Canadian society.