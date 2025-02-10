Significant snowfall expected in Laval Thursday

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement saying that a significant amount of snow is expected to fall on the Laval and Montreal regions on Thursday.

According to the federal meteorology service, moderate winds could also generate local blowing snow conditions.

The situation is expected to begin overnight on Wednesday with sometimes heavy snow, continuing into Thursday, impacting southern central and eastern Quebec.

The downturn in the weather is the result of an intensifying low pressure system from Texas that is tracking towards Quebec.

The weather office says the expected high rate of precipitation could make a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas on Thursday morning.

Quickly accumulating snow is expected to make travel difficult.

As well, visibilities could be suddenly reduced in heavy and blowing snow.