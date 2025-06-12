Protest targets Le Berger Blanc over animal welfare concerns

MATTHEW DALDALIAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

matt.newsfirst@gmail.com

On a bright Saturday afternoon in Laval, while many were out running errands or soaking up the sun, a group of about 15 people had other plans.

Gathered outside the Le Berger Blanc facility, the city-contracted animal shelter and control service, they protested what they described as systemic failings in the city’s animal adoption services.

Many were longtime pet owners, holding handwritten signs that read “Cages too small,” “Adoption fees too high,” and “Lack of transparency.”

Protest

The protest took place on a patch of grass facing the fenced-in shelter building, where dogs sometimes meet potential adopters. Protestors raised concerns not only about the visible infrastructure—like the limited outdoor space for animals—but also about what they claim happens behind closed doors. “I would like them to have a better way of operating,” said Any Vézina, a beneficiary attendant and pet owner.

She began following the shelter closely after adopting a cat that showed signs of distress. The experience raised questions for her about whether animals receive sufficient care before being placed with new families. The June 7 protest marked a continuation of long-standing public concern over Le Berger Blanc’s operations.

The shelter, which operates as a for-profit company, has previously been the subject of investigative reporting, including a 2011 exposé by Radio-Canada that alleged inhumane euthanasia practices. Since 2016, Le Berger Blanc has held the city contract to manage animal control and adoption services in Laval.

Concerns

Protestors cited high fees, short holding times, and minimal transparency as central issues. Vézina cited her experience with Le Berger Blanc as an example of adoption costs running high as well.

“Quite simply, they don’t prioritize the animal or the adoption of the animal. They prioritize the income they’re going to make,” she claimed. Municipal Councillor Louise Lortie of the Marc-Aurèle-Fortin borough was among those who visited the demonstrators. Lortie, a member of party Parti Laval, said she has received numerous complaints from across the city.

“There are people who tell us that they’re not satisfied,” she said. One Laval resident told her that prices for dogs ranged between $600 and $1,200—information that, according to Lortie, “really surprised” city officials when she brought it up during a recent meeting. Lortie added that available data on euthanasia at Le Berger Blanc remains limited.

She said that for one year, the city was given data showing an average of 135 cats euthanized annually, although other figures have not been disclosed. “We haven’t been able to get those numbers,” she said. She also criticized the shelter’s process of bringing out animals for viewing rather than allowing visitors to walk through adoption areas themselves—information which was relayed from a constituent.

City response

While protestors are calling for stronger oversight, the City of Laval insists it already has rigorous controls in place. In an emailed statement, city spokesperson Carolanne L. Gagnon wrote that the city conducts regular audits by an independent veterinarian and that “Berger Blanc is meeting the obligations outlined in its contract.”

She also stated that each animal is examined by a vet and that euthanasia is only used as a last resort. Gagnon acknowledged some complaints had been received but said they mostly concerned customer service.

“No complaint received to date has revealed any failure regarding animal welfare or unjustified euthanasia,” she wrote. Vézina also shared her view that, despite Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food rules requiring outdoor enclosures for dogs, the existing spaces at Le Berger Blanc seemed inadequate or underused to her.

Best practice

While the protest targeted concerns about euthanasia, adoption practices, and transparency at Berger Blanc, some experts say the broader conversation should focus on what ethical animal services look like—regardless of the provider. Sophie Gaillard, director of animal advocacy and legal affairs at the Montreal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), could not speak on Le Berger Blanc’s case specifically, but outlined what responsible animal care in shelters should look like.

Gaillard said animal services should be either publicly run by the municipality or managed by a nonprofit focused on animal protection. “Animal services is not a profitable activity. If an entity is making profit out of animal services, that already is a red flag in and of itself,” she said.

According to Gaillard, for-profit models may struggle to maintain standards because the cost of providing proper care is high. “Animals need housing, food, veterinary care, sometimes expensive medical or behavioral treatment,” she said. “We’ve never been able to turn a profit at the SPCA.”

She added that ethical shelters invest in longterm solutions like sterilization programs, community partnerships, and enrichment activities for animals. For Vézina, who said she plans to bring a petition to Quebec City, the issue isn’t going away. “They are sentient beings… just like us humans. The only difference is, they don’t have a voice— but we do.” Berger Blanc was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for publication.