‘Our vision is clear,’ says Parti Laval/Équipe Larochelle

Launched in 2016, three years after the historic 2013 elections that shook up Laval City Council, the Parti Laval has managed since then to distinguish itself as the more serene of Laval’s municipal opposition parties, known for its carefully-measured positions and policy statements.

As they acknowledge in the preamble to their 2025 campaign literature, “Parti Laval quickly established itself as a credible and positive voice, recognized for its rigor in Laval’s political landscape,” and “we chose to prioritize the collective over individualism.”

“Our vision is clear: a safe city, clean neighborhoods, well-maintained infrastructure, and accessible local services across the territory,” their platform continues, while maintaining that the current administration “has held the mayor’s office for 12 years” and “it’s time for a change.”

“We want rigorous and responsible management of municipal finances,” they state. “In short, a city that takes care, first and foremost, of real priorities!”

A low-key approach

In keeping with the Parti Laval’s understated take on municipal management (their mayoralty candidate, Councillor Claude Larochelle, has a civil engineering background), the party’s platform is much shorter and less prone to rhetoric than the other two parties’ policy statements.

Larochelle, who has been a Laval resident for nearly 35 years, is the second Parti Laval leader to take the reins and serve as its mayoralty candidate after Michel Trottier’s unsuccessful mayoralty bids as head of the PL in 2017 and 2021.

After taking over Trottier’s functions as leader of the official opposition beginning with the 2017 city council, the PL maintains that Larochelle has since become “recognized for his rigor and his closeness to citizens. Known for his effectiveness in solving problems, he embodies solid and credible leadership.”

“Laval needs strong, reassuring and credible leadership to build a sustainable, safe, and well-managed city,” Larochelle states in the party’s campaign literature.

The PL has enshrined five basic values that define its actions: Transparency (putting citizens back at the heart of decisions); Proximity (valuing every neighborhood, not just downtown); Responsibility (managing every dollar with rigor and integrity); Sustainability (protecting our environment and natural spaces); and Equity (promoting an inclusive city where citizens, regardless of age, origin, or situation, can thrive.)

Parti Laval’s six-point platform

The party breaks down the issues in this election into six points:

1) A city serving its citizens and their well-being, “because it all starts in our neighborhoods. We want vibrant, well-equipped, and welcoming neighborhoods. Better-served neighborhoods where services will truly be available. We will invest heavily in local infrastructure, creating recreation, sports, and cultural spaces tailored to each neighborhood, as well as in basic services that truly meet your needs.”

2) Safe, clean, and well-maintained neighborhoods, “because the safety of our neighborhoods, pedestrians, and road users must be a priority. Road safety must become a priority for the city. We will increase police presence and make our neighborhoods and local streets safer. We will implement clearly marked pedestrian crossings, better lighting, and streets designed to protect vulnerable users. At the same time, we will act concretely to ensure clean and well-maintained neighborhoods through rapid interventions to repair, clean, and maintain public spaces in good condition.”

3) Responsible finances and an effective city, “because citizens deserve to have their money well invested. They deserve effectiveness, not a show. Laval residents must have the assurance that their taxes are being spent on real priorities. We will protect the wallets of Laval families by limiting property tax increases and offering more flexibility to families and seniors. We will put an end to oversized projects that drive up debt and refocus investments on what really matters.”

Flooding’s on their radar

4) Sustainable infrastructure to protect Laval and make it a resilient city, “because behind every flood, there are human stories. The people deserve an administration that does everything possible to protect them from floods and natural disasters. We will invest in the modernization of essential infrastructure: sewers, water supply, and stormwater systems, to reduce flood risks and ensure family safety. We will also implement concrete measures to help every household secure their home. At the same time, we will prepare Laval for climate challenges by relying on sustainable solutions: urban greening, protection of natural areas, and upgrading our networks. A resilient city is one that protects itself and its citizens.”

5) Smooth, accessible, and fair mobility, “because efficient transportation means a city that moves forward. Mobility must no longer be a daily obstacle. We will reassess the entire road, pedestrian, and cycling network to make it more coherent and safer. We will improve the experience of public transit users and support structuring projects that will relieve congestion in Laval. Whatever the mode of transportation, every citizen must be able to move efficiently throughout our city.”

6) A city that values its culture, its heritage, and its language, “because taking care of our culture, our heritage, and our language strengthens the social fabric of our city and the collective identity of Laval residents. We want a city that values the French language, preserves its heritage, and supports cultural creation. Preserving what unites us and passing on what distinguishes us, while respecting everyone’s language rights, means building a strong city, alive and proud of its history.”

Says ML failed on heritage preservation

In a statement the Parti Laval issued late last week on the current administration’s record for heritage preservation, the party criticizes the incumbent Mouvement lavallois for ostensibly being too lax in preserving the City of Laval’s architecture.

“For 12 years, Mayor Boyer’s party has allowed several heritage and historic buildings to deteriorate, particularly in Sainte-Rose, and has centralized cultural investments to the detriment of neighborhoods,” said Larochelle. “We want to do things differently. We want to bring culture closer to people, support artists, and protect places steeped in history. We want to make you truly proud. To achieve this, we will have to do better and that is what we are proposing.”