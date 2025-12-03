Ottawa’s Dental Care Plan reaches new milestone, improving access, says Health Minister

But not everything is covered, Marjorie Michel admits after announcing additional funding

“Thanks to the CDCP Canadians are now receiving the preventive care they need,” says Liberal Health Minister and Papineau MP Marjorie Michel. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

While acknowledging that the Canadian Dental Care Plan may be leaving some users with a relatively small sum to pay off whenever they go to the dentist, federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel says it’s up to the dentists themselves to decide whether they’re willing to shoulder that extra cost.

More funds for oral health

Michel, who is the Liberal MP for the riding of Papineau, held a press conference in Villeray in Montreal on November 24 to announce additional funding of more than $35 million over three years for 30 projects under the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF).

According to a press release issued by the federal health ministry, the projects will improve training for dental students by allowing them to obtain the hands-on experience they need to provide care to Canadians across the country while strengthening efforts to improve access to care.

According to the ministry, close to six million Canadians are now covered under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). “The CDCP is making life more affordable by saving eligible Canadians an average of $800 per year on their oral health care services,” says the ministry.

Most dentists are on board

The health ministry says that currently more than 27,000 dentists and other oral health providers are participating in the CDCP, offering a wide range of services that include cleanings, fillings and dentures, representing close to 100 per cent of active providers in Canada.

In Quebec alone, according to summary data posted online by the CDCP, 1,653,165 Quebecers have signed up for the program. The total number of approved applicants in Quebec who received care for benefit year 2025 to 2026 stands at 552,621 users.

Canadian Health Minister and Papineau Liberal MP Marjorie Michel (third from right) is seen here with Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Liberal MP Carlos Leitão (third from left) and representatives from various local community groups during Michel’s announcement in Villeray on November 24. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

According to the ministry, some CDCP program subscribers saw an oral health provider for the first time in decades after signing on. The ministry notes that without access to dental care, many people visit medical emergency rooms for dental issues that could be treated in a dentist’s office. Hence, the CDCP is helping ease pressure on Canada’s health care system, they claim.

“Thanks to the CDCP Canadians are now receiving the preventive care they need, and this program is only possible because of the commitment and participation of almost all oral providers across the country,” Michel said in a statement. “Our support to new training projects will not only empower the next generation of oral health professionals, but also contribute to lower costs for families.”

Not everything is covered

As for the users’ leftover billing fees, CBC News Ottawa reported in July that some dentistry patients were under the impression all their dental work was free. The reality is that the program reimburses dentists’ rates as determined by provincial billing guidelines.

It might also be noted that Health Canada describes the Canadian Dental Care Plan as “helping make the cost of dental care more affordable,” while making no claims about providing full and comprehensive coverage.

As a result, many dentists’ offices charge the difference between the price of the procedures and what CDCP pays them. For example, a recent bill for a total of $257 issued for basic treatments by a practitioner at a west-end Montreal dentists’ office left the patient on the hook for $57.39 after CDCP paid $199.61.

Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Liberal MP Carlos Leitão (who is a Parliamentary Secretary) and Health Minister Marjorie Michel announced improvements to the Canadian Dental Care Plan on November 24. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Answering journalists’ questions, Michel maintained that the program was never conceived to cover 100 per cent of costs. She suggested that those enrolled in the CDCP should shop around for a dentist who is willing to waive or charge less for the stub.

How to apply for CDCP

All eligible Canadians can apply to the CDCP. To qualify, applicants must: Not have access to dental insurance; Have filed their individual 2024 tax return in Canada (and their spouse’s or common-law partner’s (if applicable); Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000; And be a Canadian resident for tax purposes.