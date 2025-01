Six people who were living in a triplex on Notre-Dame Boulevard in Chomedey are temporarily homeless following a January 6 fire in the building near the intersection of 100th Avenue.

It was just after 3:15 pm when the firefighters arrived on the scene, needing only around 45 minutes to declare the blaze under control.

Damages to the building were estimated at $150,000, with a further $40,000 for damage to furnishings and interior property.