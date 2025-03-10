LPD make a major marijuana, hashish, cocaine and mushroom bust

The Laval Police report that a call to 9-1-1 earlier this month led to the seizure of a large haul of illegal narcotics, as well as the identification of a suspect considered a “person of interest.”

Around 12:30 am on March 1, according to the LPD, the police were informed by a 9-1-1 caller of a break-in the caller said they had just witnessed.

The called had seen a suspect enter a dwelling and then flee quickly.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, LPD officers noted several signs of forced entry on the building’s exterior, after which they went in to investigate.

While inside, they came upon evidence of various illegal drugs being stored, including 42 kilos of cannabis buds.

Not long after this, an individual believed to be connected was detained and interrogated by LPD investigators with the Laval Police Dept.’s organized crime unit.

Although charges weren’t immediately filed, they could eventually include possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition to the cannabis, the LPD said they also seized 811 grams of hashish, an unspecified amounts of cocaine and psycho-active mushrooms.