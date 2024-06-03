Laval’s Palais de Justice among Quebec courthouses to get security upgrades

The City of Laval’s courthouse on Saint-Martin Blvd.

The Palais de Justice on Saint-Martin Blvd. in Laval is one of several courthouses across the province that will see their security systems upgraded thanks to a $31 million investment the Quebec government has announced.

According to details in an announcement made by Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Public Security Minister François Bonnardel on June 3, $23.4 million will be spent to train and hire more special constables, while $7.6 million will go towards modernizing security equipment.

Apart from the Palais de Justice in Laval, courthouses in Longueuil, Saint-Jérôme, Quebec City, Joliette, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Chicoutimi, Sherbrooke and Gatineau will also received security improvements.

The action is being taken after a knife attack in January that seriously injured an interpreter at the Longueuil courthouse, as well as an assault incident involving a youth protection worker at the Sherbrooke courthouse.

The deployment of the new equipment, which includes courthouse entrance security arches, is scheduled to take place beginning this month until September 2025.