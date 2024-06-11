Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board appoints new Assistant Director General

Selena Mell, a native Quebecer and graduate of Laurentian Regional High School in Lachute, has just been appointed as the new Assistant Director General at the SWLSB.

The Council of Commissioners of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (SWLSB) has announced the appointment of Selena Mell as its new Assistant Director General, effective August 12.

Her nomination was confirmed by a unanimous decision of the SWLSB Council of Commissioners during a special council meeting held on June 5.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Education with a certification in Special Education from Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, as well as a Master of Education in Teaching from Gonzaga University in Washington.

As well, she is currently enrolled in a Doctorate program in Education at William Howard Taft University.

“We have full confidence that Ms. Mell’s expertise and vision will greatly benefit our students, staff, and the entire SWLSB community,” said Paolo Galati, chairperson of the SWLSB.

“We believe she will be an excellent fit for our school board, and we look forward to welcoming her to the SWLSB family,” he continued.

“With the Director General and Assistant Director General positions now filled, we are well-positioned to ensure stability and success.”