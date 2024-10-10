Laval’s firefighters hold ‘Open House’ at firehalls

Last Sunday all day, firefighters with the Laval Fire Dept. laid out the welcome mat at eight of its nine firehalls scattered all over the island for their annual Open House.

And as any adult in the habit of scrutinizing the toy section in department or discount stores probably knows, toy fire engines remain a perennial favourite among children – regardless of whether they are girls or boys.

Whatever generation you belong to, there is something about the shiny crimson red of the body paint, the blinking lights, and the shrill sounds of real or toy fire engines that continues to inspire children.

Boys and girls of all ages had the opportunity to get up close to pump trucks – as well as hook-and-ladder rigs – while playing with the sirens and the flashing overhead “cherry” lights.

During the event, fire department information officers also provided information to parents on recent changes in City of Laval fire prevention regulations, including the new rule making lithium batteries mandatory in all household smoke detectors.

Other interesting things to do during the day at the firehalls included detailed explanations of how firefighting equipment works, and how firefighters live at the firehall while on duty.

New park among plans to revitalize Laval’s Cartier sector

Laval city council recently awarded an almost $15 million contract for layout and landscaping of a new park to be built at the entry-point into Laval at the Pont-Viau Bridge, as well as rehabilitation work on several nearby streets.

Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer.

It’s part of a larger plan by Laval to eventually spruce up all the roadways leading into the city.

The work at Pont-Viau is expected to begin this fall and will include the upgrading of several public spaces, as well as rejuvenation of the Père-Dalmas and Délia-Tétreault riverside parks.

“This decision constitutes a major step forward for the city entrance project in Pont-Viau, which something that was long awaited with much enthusiasm and which is at the centre of our efforts to revitalize the Cartier sector,” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.

“Laval continues to consolidate its position as a modern and innovative city, offering all its citizens living spaces of quality,” he added.

“The layout for this green and inviting entrance to the city is an important commitment for the city and is part of a sustainable development perspective for the valorization of public spaces.”

The Pont-Viau entrance project encompasses Pont-Viau St., northward to des Prairies Blvd., and southward to between Talbot Blvd. and Saint-Eusèbe St.

The city hopes not only to improve the movement of traffic in the area, but also to make the quality of life better for nearby residents.

Lithium-powered smoke detectors now mandatory in Laval

The city has issued a reminder to residents that all residential buildings erected before 1985 must now be equipped with smoke detector alarms powered by a non-removable lithium battery with a 10-year lifespan.

In other words, the old-style smoke detectors powered by a nine-volt battery will no longer do.

The city says that residents have until April 2025 at the latest to make sure their smoke detectors are compliant with the new municipal regulation.

These devices now require a long-life lithium battery if you live in the City of Laval.

The change is in line with recommendations made by Quebec coroner Jacques Ramsay who conducted several inquiries into deadly fires on the island of Montreal.

“We can never say it often enough: in case of fire, a smoke detector can save your life,” says Laval city councillor Sandra Desmeules, who is responsible for public safety dossiers on the executive-committee.

“We are hoping that this change in the rules strengthens the sense of security of all Laval residents by limiting the risks linked to smoke detectors which are non-functioning because someone forgot to change the battery,” added Desmeules.