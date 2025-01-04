Laval’s firefighters began the new year with two fires and a dog rescue

While many Laval residents were having a well-deserved break during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Laval Fire Dept. personnel were busy dealing with emergencies that included two house fires and a rescue operation on the Rivière-des-Prairies involving a couple of stranded dogs.

In the first of the fires, a home on 69th Ave. in Chomedey was seriously damaged by flames and smoke on the evening of December 31 following a blaze believed to have broken out as a result of incense embers spilling onto a carpet.

Flames spread quickly throughout the mostly-wooden structure of the building. One person ended up being taken to hospital.

Firefighters with the Laval Fire Dept. began 2025 with the rescue of some dogs off the ice of the Rivière-des-Prairies. (Photo: Courtesy Association des Pompiers de Laval)

Damage to the building was estimated at $200,000 (a possible insurance write-off), with an additional $50,000 in damages to interior furnishings.

in the second fire, this time around 1:30 am on January 2, a two-storey residential building on de Galais Ave., a few blocks east of 69th Ave., suffered around $50,000 in structural damages and $10,000 damages to furnishings, as a result of a fire that was set off by an overheated electrical connection.

Firefighters determined the source of the blaze to have been in the kitchen of the upstairs unit of the building.

Finally, on the afternoon of January 1, the Laval Fire Dept. was called in to rescue two dogs which had wandered out onto the half-frozen ice on the Rivière-des-Prairies and were unable to get back to safety without expert help.

They were “returned safe and sound to their owner,” the Association des Pompiers de Laval reported on their X feed.