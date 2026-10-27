Laval woman arrested in Ontario on suspicion of trying to use a drone to smuggle meth into prison

Ontario Provincial Police in Gravenhurst Ontario have arrested a woman from Laval after finding her near a federal prison in an idling car with an aerial drone and a quantity of methamphetamine.

The woman, identified by the OPP as Sabrina Landry, is suspected of trying to smuggle the drug into the Beaver Creek Institution.

On Sunday October 18 just after 1 a.m., the OPP Emergency Response Team was preemptively patrolling the Gravenhurst area when they decided to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked on a road around two kilometres distance from the prison.

In a statement, the OPP maintained that its officers found items in the vehicle, including a drone, “consistent with the trafficking of contraband” into the nearby correctional institution.

Landry, age 27, is charged with: